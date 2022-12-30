How to Watch Notre Dame vs South Carolina Football for Free

The 2022-2023 NCAA college football season is coming to a close with its premier bowl games. One of the marquee match-ups is when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl on Friday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Notre Dame vs South Carolina streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Notre Dame vs South Carolina live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Gator Bowl 2022 Preview

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-2023 college football season, but turned things around and went 8-2 in their next 10 games. South Carolina also finished 8-4 after starting their season 2-2.

The Irish are favored to win the Gator Bowl, but only by less than a field goal, so it should be a tightly contested game.

As far as the rosters go, Notre Dame will be without tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey, both of whom declared for the NFL draft after the final regular season game. Similarly, South Carolina will be without defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and defensive backs Darius Rush and Cam Smith, all of whom also declared for the draft. The Gamecocks will also be without wide receiver Josh Vann, who is hurt, and running back MarShawn Lloyd, who entered the transfer portal.

In his pre-game press conference, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told the media that quarterback Tyler Buchner, who went down with a shoulder injury early on in the season and has not played in 10 games, is really coming along. But they’ve also been working out freshman quarterback Steve Angeli just in case.

“[Tyler’s] done great. He’s progressing from not playing football for so many weeks. Every day he gets better and better, his decision-making and really just getting back there and having live reps. Obviously, he’s not getting hit, he’s in the red … but to have him out there getting live reps has been really good,” said Freeman, adding, “Right now, I want all those guys getting reps and rolling. Tyler hasn’t played football for a long time, so just getting him in there with a bunch of different groups of receivers and O-linemen and let him get acclimated. But he’s looked good. He’s done a good job in practice. Steve has done a pretty good job, too.”

Freeman also said that they are of course facing challenges from Mayer and Foskey declaring for the draft because they’re hard to replace, but the team is doing its best.

“You’re not replacing Michael Mayer’s production and Isaiah Foskey’s production with one person,” Freeman said. “Those guys are going to be future NFL draft picks. … You replace their production through different ways, through multiple people, through schematic changes that you make.”

The 2022 Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina kicks off Friday, December 30 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.