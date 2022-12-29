OU vs FSU Live Stream: How to Watch Cheez-It Bowl for Free

Oklahoma (6-6) and No. 13 Florida State (9-3) meet in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Thursday, December 29.

The game (5:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Oklahoma vs FSU streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma vs FSU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oklahoma vs FSU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs FSU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs FSU live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma vs FSU live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Cheez-It Bowl 2022 Preview

Florida State looks to finish with 10 wins for the first time since 2016 against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday.

Once a perennial national power, the Seminoles hadn’t even won nine games since that year. FSU stumbled for years with 5-7 wins and one year with only three wins during a COVID-ridden 2020 campaign.

“I think that trust has been established throughout the year and throughout the last couple years,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said via The Associated Press. “And so we know what it takes, and now we just have to go be the best we can.”

Oklahoma meanwhile will look to avoid a losing season for the first time since 1998 when the Sooners had a three-year stretch of losing campaigns. A win against the Seminoles could help the Sooners program avoid another dip into a slump.

“The bowl game is an opportunity to reward our team for their hard work,” Sooners head coach Brent Venables said via The Associated Press. “It’s been a challenging season, but I know one in which our players are looking forward to getting down to Florida and to Orlando and getting a chance to play in this great venue.”

Oklahoma will need to slow down Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis, who has 2,796 yards passing and 22 touchdowns versus four interceptions this year. Travis also has 367 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

When Travis isn’t touching the ball, running back Trey Benson is making plays. Benson has 965 yards and nine touchdowns this year. Travis throws to a wide variety of skill players, and wide receiver Johnny Wilson is the most dangerous of them all. Wilson has 36 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, the Seminoles have talented defensive lineman in Jared Verse, who has 7.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and 41 tackles this season. Seminoles defensive back Greedy Vance leads the team in interceptions with three, and he has two pass deflections and 16 tackles.

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel will look to get his tea past the Seminoles defense. Gabriel has 2,925 yards passing and 24 touchdowns versus six interceptions. He can makes plays with his leg as he has five rushing touchdowns this season.

Running back Eric Gray can move the chains for the Sooners. Gray has 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns this year. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is a playmaking threat with 52 catches for 1,006 yards and six touchdowns this year.

On defense, the Sooners have a tough tandem in defensive linemen Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes. Downs has 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, three pass deflections and 37 tackles this season. Grimes also has 4.5 sacks, and he has a forced fumble and 19 tackles. Defensive back C.J. Coldon, who has a team-high four interceptions, could also disrupt things against the Seminoles.