Oklahoma vs Nebraska Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Oklahoma and Nebraska renew their rivalry on Saturday, September 17.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Oklahoma vs Nebraska streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Nebraska live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oklahoma vs Nebraska live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Nebraska live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Nebraska live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma vs Nebraska live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Preview

Old Big 12 Conference rivals Oklahoma and Nebraska meet again but with the landscape looking much different than the past.

The Sooners and Corn Huskers once battled in conference play in games that impacted national title hopes for both teams. Saturday’s game marks the second of a home-and-home series between the storied rivals.

“Just a ton of incredible moments in this series history, a series that represents class and integrity and incredible success. Hall-of-Fame moments, players, coaches and certainly a bunch of championships,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said via The Associated Press’ Eric Olson.

It's a special day. The OU and the N will once again collide. It's Oklahoma and Nebraska.@LandersChevyOK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pKX0hrtfS6 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 17, 2022

Things have changed since the glory days. Oklahoma, heading for the SEC, has sight set on a national title hit season, but the Huskers, now members of the Big Ten Conference, remain mired in mediocrity.

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost this week after a slow start to the season. The Huskers fell 31-28 to Northwestern in Week Zero across the pond in Ireland followed by two more concerning performances. Nebraska struggled with the FCS North Dakota Fighting Hawks before prevailing 38-17. The Huskers then stumbled against Sun Belt Conference squad Georgia Southern 45-42.

Mickey Joseph takes over as interim head coach for the Huskers in looking to turn around the program. Nebraska hasn’t won an FBS game since October 2, 2021, to Northwestern.

“We expect their best punch and we’re going to give them our best punch …” Joseph said on the Huskers Radio Network via 247 Sports. “This is why you come to play college football, for games like this … As Coach [Bill] Busch always says, ‘Mickey, the game’s on TV, they’re keeping score.’ That ought to get you excited.”

Nebraska has an intriguing quarterback in Casey Thompson, who transferred from another Oklahoma rival — Texas. Thompson did well the last time he played the Sooners as a member of the Longhorns, throwing for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

“Offensively again, this will be collectively the best group that we’ve faced — skill, scheme, experience, all of those things. Casey has done a great job,” Venables said via 247 Sports. “I hated it — we tried to get him here in the offseason and thought that we might have an opportunity, and I know he considered us. But I think he saw a great opportunity there, a unique opportunity. I’m happy for him. Wonderful family. Casey’s an amazing young man. Just a great family. So really pulling for him, except for this week. But he has done a great job.”

Oklahoma dominated its first two opponents — UTEP and Kent State — by a combined score of 78-16. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has a strong start to the season going with a 70.6% completion rate and five touchdowns versus no interceptions.