Oregon vs UNC Live Stream: How to Watch Holiday Bowl for Free

The Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to square off in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Oregon vs UNC streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon vs UNC live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oregon vs UNC live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oregon vs UNC live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oregon vs UNC live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oregon vs UNC live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Holiday Bowl 2022 Preview

Two of the best and most talented young quarterbacks will be showcased in this one, with Ducks QB Bo Nix and UNC’s Drake Maye each trying to lead their respective teams to victory.

Nix has 3,388 yards passing, 27 TDs and six interceptions in his 10 games, also rushing for 504 yards and 14 scores. An ankle injury shortened his season, but when he was on the field, he looked every bit the Heisman candidate. He’ll be on the field again here.

Maye, who was named ACC Player of the Year, threw for 4,115 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and like Nix, he’s also a threat on the ground, netting 653 rushing yards and seven TDs on the season.

The Ducks are favored by two touchdowns in this game, but the Tar Heels like the idea of playing spoiler.

“Everybody thinks Oregon’s got a better team and they’re really good,” North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said last week. “I got scared talking to our coaches. How about tailbacks? Man, they’re real fast. What about the receivers? They’re great. How about the offensive line? Man, they knock you around. They look like Clemson and the quarterback’s one of the best in the country. Tight ends are really good, too, they use them really well. And I said, ‘Great, guys, I’m excited.'”

The Tar Heels haven’t won since November 12, when they beat Wake Forest, 36-34. Losses to Georgia Tech, NC State and Clemson followed, but the Ducks also dropped two of their last three games, most recently falling to rival Oregon State. Oregon mounted a 31-10 lead in the third quarter, but wound up losing, 38-34. Now, UNC awaits.

“They’re a good team,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said about North Carolina. “Got a lot of respect for Coach Brown, the job that he’s done there. Obviously they played for a championship in their conference. Really explosive on offense, got a great quarterback. They’ve done a lot of things. I’ve worked with some of the guys that they have on their defensive staff. I think they do a really good job. So it’s a great opponent.”

The Ducks will be missing three important cogs in their defensive machine: cornerback Christian Gonzalez, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive end DJ Johnson. Their absence will hurt both Oregon’s secondary and its pass rush, so Maye could tear it up if Oregon doesn’t buckle down.