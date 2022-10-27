Phillies vs Astros Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2022 MLB season is coming to a close as the World Series will get underway on Friday with Game 1. The matchup features the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, who have been a surprise this postseason.

Game 1 (8:03 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Phillies vs Astros Game 1 streaming live online:

Phillies vs Astros Game 1 Preview

This series is a classic baseball postseason matchup as it features a heavy favorite in the Astros against a team that got hot at the right time in the Phillies. Houston has been considered one of the favorites to win the World Series since the All-Star break and has been red hot as they won seven of their last ten games in the regular season and have won all seven postseason games.

The Astros also closed the regular season winning two of a three game series against the Phillies. The starters for game one haven’t been announced yet but it looks like Justin Verlander will start for the Astros and either Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola will go for Philadelphia.

In two postseason starts Verlander is 1-0 with a 6.30 ERA in 10.0 innings. He has surrendered seven earned runs and has recorded 14 strikeouts.

Wheeler has been incredible for the Phillies this postseason posting a 1.78 ERA in four starts. He has also recorded 25 strikeouts to just 10 hits and five earned runs through 25.1 innings.

Nola has also been strong posting a 2-1 record with a 3.12 ERA. In 17.1 innings he has recorded 18 strikeouts and given up just six earned runs.

At the plate the Astros have been led by Yuli Gurriel, who has hit .367 with two homeruns and three RBI. Jeremy Pena is also having a big postseason, batting .303 with three homeruns and five RBI. Alex Bregman has also been really good hitting .333 with two homeruns and seven RBI. Yordan Alvarez has been inconsistent hitting just .241, but has still added two homeruns and a team-leading eight RBI.

The Phillies have been led by Bryce Harper with a monster postseason. Harper is batting .419 with five homeruns and 11 RBI this postseason. While it’s been feast or famine Rhys Hoskins has also recorded five homeruns and 11 RBI, but has hit just .182. Kyle Schwarber hasn’t been much more consistent batting .200, but has added three homeruns and six RBI.

This series could be determined by a number of things, but as usual in the postseason managing the pitching rotations could be the biggest. While the Astros are considerable favorites the Phillies pitching and power should make this a long and interesting World Series.