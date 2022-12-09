Pittsburgh vs Indiana Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Pittsburgh takes on Indiana in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament semifinals on Friday, December 9.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Pittsburgh vs Indiana streaming live online:

Pittsburgh vs Indiana Soccer Preview

Indiana returns to the College Cup for the first time since a spring 2021 version due to COVID-19. The Hoosiers face Pittsburgh for a spot in the national championship match on Friday.

“I think the main thing is just realizing how important it is to take advantage of the moment just because it’s so hard to get here,” Hoosiers player Ryan Wittenbrink said via the Indianapolis Star. “A lot of us that were at the 2020 College Cup, this is our last season at IU, so I think that, coupled with how hard it is to get here, just kind of take advantage of the opportunity in front of us, and that’s pretty much our main focus.”

Indiana beat Pitt 1-0 the last time the two met in that spring College Cup. Pitt head coach Jay Vidovich expects a similar challenge on Friday in the match up of Division I soccer titans.

“They look to me like a very similar Indiana team,” Vidovich told reporters via Pittsburgh Soccer Now. “They can win big games. They can find ways to get goals one way or another.”

Indiana features an attack with a variety of goal scorers — 16 players have netted goals this season. Wittenbrink has a team-best nine goals this season. Indiana beat No. 20 Saint Louis 1-0 , Marshall 1-0, and No. 12 UNC Greensboro 2-0 to advance.

“We have a next-man-up mentality where we’re confident in whoever is needed each game. I think that helps to take away pressure off individuals, and we kind of just rely on the team to get it done,” Wittenbrink said via the Indianapolis Star.

Pitt has a young squad that earned clean sheets against No. 16 Akron 3-0 and Portland 1-0 during the tournament. The Panthers also ousted No. 1 Kentucky 2-1.

“They know what you have to bring in a match like this,” Vidovich said via Pittsburgh Soccer Now. “Hopefully, they’ve shared enough in the locker room about the moment, being in the College Cup and how prestigious it is and how to cherish it and putting your best on the pitch.”

“I just would never bet against us. I feel pretty confident,” Vidovich added. “We’ve seen a lot of good teams. So has Indiana. It will be heckuva a game. That much I can promise you.”

Pittsburgh or Indiana will face the winner of the Creighton and Syracuse match in the national championship game.