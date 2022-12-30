Pitt vs UCLA Live Stream: How to Watch Sun Bowl Online

UCLA and Pitt meet in the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 30.

Sun Bowl 2022 Preview

Pittsburgh and UCLA entered the season with big expectations, and both look to close it out strong at the Sun Bowl on Friday.

For UCLA, a win will give the Bruins a 10-win season for the first time under head coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins started the season 8-1, but a pair of late-season losses took them out of the running for the Pac-12 Conference title.

Pitt looks to win a fifth-straight game to close the season. The Panthers started the season ranked, but an early loss to the Tennessee Volunteers curtailed the Panthers’ ambitions.

UCLA features a talented offense, ranked No. 3 in the country, led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Bruins pile up yards with an average of 508 per game.

Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet is a big part of that success. Charbonnet averages 168 total yards per game.

“They got great players, starters, backups. It doesn’t matter. Their quarterback’s athletic. He can run. We’ll figure it out,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said via Trib Live.

“Chip’s got a great offensive mind. He’s going to change things up. He will scheme you up,” Narduzzi added. “He’s just got one of those minds that he’s going to come up with something different we have not prepared for. I say that every week, but that’s a guarantee with the time he’s had (to prepare).”

Pitt has a strong defense, but teams have put up points and yards against the Panthers. North Carolina did it in a 42-24 win this season as the Panthers allowed 474 yards of total offense. Kelly expects a challenge for his offense though.

“Pat’s defensive scheme is Pat’s defensive scheme,” Kelly said via Trib Live. “He’s done such a great job of recruiting to it that we anticipate the same scheme. The scheme is difficult because they do such a good job of it.”

Nick Patti will start at quarterback for the Panthers, his second bowl game start despite not being the team’s main starter. Kedon Slovis left for BYU in the transfer portal this season. Last year, Patti started in place of Kenny Pickett, who opted out for the NFL Draft.

Pitt has six starters who opted out, per Trib Live. Kelly doesn’t have any opt-outs this for the game.

“It’s the type of players we have,” Kelly said via Trib Live. “They love playing football.”

“(Players) understand what our school is about,” Kelly added. “They accept the challenge of going there academically. We have 20 graduates on our team.”

“This team does it on the field and off the field,” he continued. “When you have those type of guys together, the success we’ve had, both in the classroom and on the field, I always think they correlate. As our academics have increased, our win totals have increased.”