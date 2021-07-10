McGregor vs Poirier 3 Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Buy UFC 264

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will battle at lightweight on Saturday in the main event of UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

If you live in the United States, the only way to watch a legal live stream of UFC 264 is through ESPN+ PPV.

Here’s a rundown on how to buy and then watch a live stream of McGregor vs Poirier 3 and all of the UFC 264 fights:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 264

If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 264 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 264 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

If You Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 264 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 264 PPV

Or, if you currently only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+ (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle price that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 264 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 264 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 264

How to Watch UFC 264

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 264 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 264 Preview

McGregor and Poirier first squared off in September 2014, when the former triumphed via TKO in 106 seconds in just his fourth UFC bout. Ten months later, the Irishman claimed the interim lightweight strap.

Poirier, 32, evened the score in January of this year in front of roughly 2,600 spectators in Abu Dhabi — as COVID-19 limited attendance — stopping McGregor with punches midway through the second round at UFC 257. Neither combatant has fought since.

“It’s thrilling,” McGregor told Rolling Stone of completing the trilogy. “I’ll break records on the PPV. I know that’s the expectation. I’ve been in big fights before, and it’s always electric, and this one will probably be the biggest so far. Having fans there this time is going to add even more to the atmosphere. So, I’m truly so excited, and I’m going to put on a show.”

McGregor’s dropped two of his last three bouts, and three of his last six. Poirier has won two straight, and, excluding a no contest with Eddie Alvarez, seven of eight. For his lone defeat during this stretch, Poirier, then the interim lightweight champ, succumbed to a Khabib Nurmagomedov rear-naked choke in a unification bout.

“I’m excited to see and show what he’s made of and what I’m made of,” Poirier said of McGregor, according to UFC.com. “I hope to God that this fight is from the first bell, uncomfortable and grueling and painful and bloody and everything that fighting is supposed to be, because then we can find out who really wants to be in there and I know it’s me.”

McGregor, who turned 32 on Sunday, hasn’t gone the distance in a UFC bout since August 2016. His opponent, meanwhile, went the full five rounds seven months before their last meeting.

“I’m going to knock him out,” McGregor said, per Rolling Stone. “Without question. I’m the most dangerous I’ve ever been, I’m the most focused I’ve ever been. And I’m going to take him out. He won’t have any way to deal with what I’m bringing on Saturday, and that’s it.”

UFC 264 Fight Card

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor, lightweight

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, welterweight

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy, heavyweight

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya, catchweight (139.5 lbs)

Sean O’Malley vs Kris Moutinho, bantamweight

Preliminary Card

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin, welterweight

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira, welterweight

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Trevin Giles vs Dricus du Plessis, middleweight

Early Preliminary Card

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye, women’s flyweight

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares, middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera, flyweight

Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski, middleweight