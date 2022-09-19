How to Watch ‘Quantum Leap’ 2022 Reboot Online for Free

The latest 1980s/1990s show reboot to hit TV is “Quantum Leap,” which premieres on Monday, September 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Quantum Leap” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Quantum Leap” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Quantum Leap” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch the show is through Peacock Premium, which will have new episodes available the next day. It’s normally $4.99 per month but there’s currently a limited-time offer of $1.99 per month for your first 12 months:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch “Quantum Leap” on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC and other live channels, plus you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Quantum Leap” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Quantum Leap’ Preview

Play

Quantum Leap: Official Trailer | NBC’s Quantum Leap The time has come – Quantum Leap premieres Monday, September 19 at 10/9c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock. » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/NBCSub NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: youtube.com/nbc Twitter: Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: Facebook.com/NBC Instagram: instagram.com/nbc ABOUT QUANTUM LEAP: It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and… 2022-09-08T22:19:33Z

“Quantum Leap” was a groundbreaking sci-fi show that aired from 1989 to 1993. Now 30 years later, the show is being revived with a new scientist who will be leaping around in time. But remember, Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) is still out there, leaping around in time and helping people, so fans of the original series are undoubtedly hoping that the two leapers will cross paths at some point.

The NBC description of the revival reads:

It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leaps and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

Sadly, Bakula’s co-star Dean Stockwell, who played Al the hologram, died in November 2021 at the age of 85, so he unfortunately will not be appearing in the new series. But fingers crossed that we see some other familiar faces from the original show, which earned six Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes during its original run.

The premiere episode of the revival is titled “July 13, 1985” and its description reads, “A new team assembles to restart the Quantum Leap project; lead physicist Ben Song takes an unauthorized leap into 1985 as the team scrambles to figure out what happened and how to get him back.”

Then on September 26 comes episode two, titled “Atlantis.” Its description reads, “Ben finds himself headed into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1995; Addison confides to Ian about a discovery and finds herself at odds with Magic and Jenn.”

“Quantum Leap” premieres Monday, September 19 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.