Seahawks vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Free

The Seattle Seahawks have a chance to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they head to San Francisco to face the 49ers in an NFC West clash on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs 49ers online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Seattle, San Francisco and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Seattle, San Francisco and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Seattle and San Francisco

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Seahawks vs 49ers Preview

The Seattle Seahawks looked like they were in cruise control last week with a chance to move to 6-0 against Kyler Murray in the Cardinals. But some uncharacteristic turnovers from MVP front-runner Russell Wilson opened the door for Arizona, which handed Seattle its first loss of the year.

“Boy, nothing worked out the way we wanted it to, other than the first couple of drives. After that, we just weren’t able to do enough to have a chance to win the game,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. “It didn’t matter, kind of, what phase we were in. We just weren’t good enough today. We were ready to play, and jacked up and all that, and it turns out like that. It’s just really a surprise.”

The Seahawks have been gashed on the defensive side of the ball this season, giving up 28.7 points per game. Seattle made a big trade for Jamal Adams this offseason to help their cause, but he’s practiced just one time in the last month due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 3.

“It’s a big concern,” Carroll said of Adams playing with limited practice time. “That’s a lot to ask. He’s worked out great in his conditioning work and all that. The fact that he had to miss a couple days here really kind of threw a wrench into the works for a smooth comeback, so we’ll have to see what happens at game time.”

However, the Seahawks made a big trade this week to beef up their line by trading for Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

“Carlos has been a very, very consistent player for a long time,” Carroll said. “He’s always been fast, always been athletic. He still moves his feet well and gets off the rock and knows exactly how to play the spot that we want to play him in. Really I was excited to share that with him. He was concerned. He didn’t know how we would play him and all. So that was good for him to hear.”

The 49ers have turned things around are starting the season 2-3. San Francisco has beat the Patriots and Rams in back-to-back weeks, thanks much in part to getting just a bit healthier — although many key pieces still remain out.

“Any game that [Seattle Seahawks QB] Russell Wilson’s in, no matter what happens, they have a chance,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I think that’s why you see so many weird endings, because he can always pull something out of the bag and pull something off crazy. So, we’ve seen that a number over the years.”

Seattle is a slight 1.5-point road favorite for the matchup.