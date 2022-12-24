Seahawks vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The 2022-2023 regular season is winding down, but one of the marquee match-ups of week 16 is when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Kansas City Chiefs for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on FOX in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Seahawks vs Chiefs streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Seahawks vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Chiefs live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Seahawks vs Chiefs live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Seahawks vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Seahawks vs Chiefs live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Seahawks vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Seahawks vs Chiefs Preview

While you await Santa’s arrival, you can spend Christmas Eve watching some exciting NFL match-ups that have playoff implications, including the Seahawks at Chiefs game.

After last week’s overtime win against the Houston Texans, the Chiefs won their seventh straight AFC West title. They are now tied with the 1970s Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest division title streak in NFL history; the longest streak belongs to the New England Patriots, who won 11 titles from 2009 to 2019.

But the Chiefs are still playing for homefield advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs. They have to take care of business in their own games, plus they need the Buffalo Bills to get upset at some point. The Bills’ remaining opponents are the Chicago Bears, which should be a win, but then they go on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and host the New England Patriots for the final regular season game — two games that will not be easy victories.

The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, are also still in the playoff hunt. A win over the chiefs would take their chances of making the playoffs from 27 percent to 55 percent, so the Seahawks certainly aren’t going to roll over for the Chiefs.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his post-game press conference (via Sports Illustrated) after the win over the 1-11-1 Texans that he’s proud of the way his team fought for the victory.

“I told the guys that my hat goes off to them. That was a way to fight through it. You set a certain level and then all of these new guys come in and they’re going, ‘Hey, man, we’ve got to win this thing.’ There’s additional pressure on that but just to get through it, you could see that was a positive thing and then you can sail from there. You’ve got that done, and now you just go do your thing and go play,” said Reid.

Team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt added that he’s extremely proud of the seventh straight division title, but they still have work to do.

“The most important football is in front of us. We’ve got some important regular-season games over the next three weeks, and then the opportunity in the playoffs to hopefully get back to the Super Bowl,” said Hunt.

The Seahawks at Chiefs game kicks off Saturday, December 24 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.