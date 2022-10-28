Where to Watch Skate Canada 2022 in USA

World champion Uno Shoma will be among the figure skating stars showing off their talent at Skate Canada.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the only televised coverage of the event will be a highlights show on NBC on Sunday at Noon ET, but you can watch a live stream of every Skate Canada 2022 event on Friday (2 p.m. ET start time) and Saturday (1:15 p.m. ET start time) on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Skate Canada 2022 live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Skate Canada 2022 Preview

Canada hosts Grand Prix figure skating action with reigning world champion Uno Shoma of Japan coming to the Mississauga, Canada.

Shom, a three-time Olympic medalist, looks to add to his trophy case. He won’t get to compete against other figure skating stars such as USA’s Nathan Chen and Japan’s Hanyu Yuzuru, but Shom said he’s OK with that.

“I felt really sad initially,” Uno said in an interview, translated via Olympics.com’s Shintaro Kano. “Because I’ve been competing with and against [Hanyu and Chen] for so long. They were always there even though I knew the time would come one day.”

“I’ve always been the one doing the hunting and not the one being hunted so it’s been a little awkward for me to be the world champion, being the target for everyone else,” Uno added.

Fellow Japan skater Kao Miura will also compete. Other international competitors include Canada’s Keegan Messing and Stephen Gogolev, Latvia’s Deniss Vasiljevs, Italy’s Matteo Rizzo, and Switzerland’s Stephanie Lambiel.

United States figure skater Camden Pulkinen will also compete. He took fifth in the world championships earlier this year.

On the women’s side, Kihira Rika of Japan headlines the competition. She won the 2018 Grand Prix title, but a foot injury in 2021 caused her to miss the Olympics.

Japan’s Watanabe Rinka will also compete. She took gold at the Lombardia Challenger Series.

Isabeau Levito and Lindsay Thorngren will represent the U.S. Thorngren won bronze in the junior world championships.

Canada’s Madeline Schizas and Gabrielle Daleman will also compete. Daleman won gold with her team in the Olympics at PyeongChang in 2018.

You Young of South Korea looks to add to her medal collection. She has a title from the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.