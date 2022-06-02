Spain vs Portugal Live Stream: How to Watch UEFA Nations League Online

League A action at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League gets underway on Thursday, as Spain and Portugal meet at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Spain vs Portugal Preview

Portugal faces Spain in Group A2 play for the UEFA Nations League Tournament on Thursday.

Spain, made the UEFA Nations League final last year, is a contender again with a loaded, young lineup. That includes Ferran Torres, who has 13 goals in 24 matches. Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, and Sergio Busquets also make plays consistently for Spain.

Portugal has superstar player Cristiano Ronaldo, but the talent doesn’t stop there. Rafael Leao can make plays on the attack, and Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes also give opposing teams trouble. Portugal also has 39-year-old veteran Pepe.

It's Iberian Derby Day in the UEFA Nations League! 🔥 🇪🇸 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝘃 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗹 🇵🇹 Live from 7.35pm on Premier Sports 2 📺 pic.twitter.com/pwYJ6ZRRjW — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 2, 2022

Spain knows Ronaldo well. He scored a hat trick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup, but Portugal only managed a 3-3 draw.

“The objective, as always, is to win all the games and win the competition,” Spain head coach Luis Enrique told the media via UEFA.com. “Our objective is always to aspire to the maximum. [Spain and Portugal] know each other well; they are very well-organized. You only have to look at what their players cost and on top of that they have recently won important titles. That motivates us.”

While Spain leads the all-time series 17-6-15, the two played to a draw in Madrid last year. Their last three matchups have ended in draws.

“Our goal for all the competitions we enter is always to win them. This is not preparation for the World Cup,” Portugal head coach Fernando Santos told the media via PortuGoal.net.

“We are talking about two of the best national teams in the world and a third one that has also been among the best,” Santos added. “Switzerland have done very well in recent tournaments. They will be tough games and we are determined to win our matches.”

Portugal last beat Spain in 1937.

It won’t get easier for either team after the match. Their group has the Czech Republic and Switzerland. The other three groups in the A League include the likes of Germany, Italy, England, and 2021 champion France.

“This Nations League group contains some of the best teams in the world,” Santos said via UEFA.com. “We know it will be very difficult but our goal is to win it. Spain’s strongest attribute is their ability to recover the ball. We want to continue our way of playing from our last two games [the World Cup play-offs wins against Turkey and North Macedonia]. We are not going to make big changes in this first game.”