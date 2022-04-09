How to Watch Stanford Spring Game 2022 Live Online

Stanford’s annual Cardinal & White Game will take place on Saturday, as the curtain rises on Pac-12 Spring football. It’s the official start of a campaign where head coach David Shaw can expect to find himself under pressure after the Cardinal slumped to a 3-9 record, 2-7 in the conference, last season.

The onus is on Shaw to recreate the prolific running game and mauling offensive line that made Stanford such a force in the Pac-12 between 2009 and 2020. Fortunately, running back E.J. Smith is a playmaker versatile enough to generate hope for this year’s team.

The game (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Stanford spring game online:

Smith, a dynamic junior, was in fine form during a recent practice. He “caught a short pass and burst down the field for a long touchdown,” according to Daniel Wu of The Stanford Daily.

Wu also quoted junior quarterback Tanner McKee comparing Smith to a famous alumnus: “Kind of like Christian McCaffrey, he can go out, run a great route and win one-on-ones. Typical running backs don’t have a major catch radius like some receivers obviously do, but he definitely has that component to his game.”

Smith was one of the few Cardinal players who benefited from the transfer portal. Fellow running backs Nathaniel Peat and Austin Jones both jumped ship, with Peat landing with Missouri, while Jones transferred to USC.

The deck has now been cleared for Smith, whom many, including Fantasy Football Roundtable host Matthew Bruening, are expecting big things from this year:

E.J. Smith has been impressing in camp. He’s got the ability to be a three-down RB. Excited to see what he does this season! pic.twitter.com/1Wl0d3CFkF — Matthew Bruening (@SportsfanaticMB) April 1, 2022

Smith’s chances of delivering on his promise will hinge on the play of those in front of him. Offensive line used to be a staple of Stanford’s success, but the dominance “disappeared” last season, per ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura.

Some disappointing numbers help to bear out Bonagura’s critique. The Cardinal averaged a measly 3.2 yards per rushing attempt, while Stanford quarterbacks were sacked 31 times.

Last season’s group has returned in its entirety, so there needs to be significant improvement from players like young tackle Connor McLaughlin. At 6’7″ and 295 pounds, McLaughlin has the size to restore the power game that used to define the Stanford offense.

If there’s a change to an already tough defense worth keeping an eye on, it’s the arrival of safety Patrick Fields. The Oklahoma transfer proved himself savvy and productive as a starter in 2021, making 80 tackles and picking off a pair of passes, per Sports Reference.

Fields is the key recruit for a defense that also needs a stronger pass rush this season. Stanford recorded just 16 sacks a year ago, with linebacker Stephen Herron leading the team with only three quarterback takedowns.

Herron is back, but defensive coordinator Lance Anderson needs a junior like inside linebacker Levani Damuni to take a big step forward. Damuni flashed potential as a disruptive blitzer last season, but two sacks isn’t enough.

The line ahead of Damuni also has a lot to prove now the defense is switching to a 4-3 front. It won’t be easy after Thomas Booker declared for the NFL draft. Booker, a 310-pounder who could make plays from inside or on the edge, won’t be easy to replace:

If a young defensive front dominates at the Stanford Stadium it will be another reminder for Shaw about how his team will succeed or fail based on the improvements of the offensive line in 2022.