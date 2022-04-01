Stanford vs UConn Final Four Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The road to the Final Four has led the Stanford Cardinal and UConn Huskies to a matchup on the game’s biggest stage Friday night in the second national semifinal in Minneapolis.

Two of the top programs in women’s college basketball meet on Friday night at the Final Four in Minneapolis when the Stanford Cardinal take on the UConn Huskies at Target Center.

The defending national champion Cardinal arrive in Minnesota winners of 24-straight games. Their last loss came all the way back on Dec. 21 to top-ranked South Carolina, who will be playing in Friday’s first national semifinal contest against Louisville.

The Huskies, who suffered their most defeats in a season since 2012, have overcome injuries and COVID-19 issues to make their 14th consecutive Final Four appearance.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Friday night’s marquee matchup:

No. 1 Stanford Cardinal (32-3)

A year following its national title run, Stanford went 16-0 in the Pac-12 and then breezed through the conference tournament. On the road to Minneapolis, the Cardinal have beaten Montana State (78-37), Kansas (91-65), Maryland (72-66), and Texas (59-50).

Sophomore forward Cameron Brink leads the team in scoring and rebounding, with averages of 13.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The backcourt of Haley Jones and Lexie Hull also average double-digit points per game, at 12.9 and 12.7, respectively.

Hull and Jones were the key performers in Stanford’s win over Texas in the regional final last Sunday, with Hull scoring 20 points and Jones tallying 18. The victory avenged a loss that the Cardinal had suffered to the Long Horns earlier in the season.

“I’m just super proud of our team for staying with it, sticking with each other and being gritty,” said Hull following the Elite Eight win. “I think it really comes down to who was the grittier team.”

Stanford is looking to successfully defend the national title it won last year in San Antonio when the Cardinal defeated South Carolina in the national semifinal (66-65) and Arizona in the championship game (54-53).

No. 2 UConn Huskies (29-5)

UConn advanced to its 14th consecutive Final Four with tournament wins over Mercer (83-38), UCF (52-47), Indiana (75-58), and North Carolina State (91-87, 2OT).

The Huskies extended their remarkable streak of Final Four appearances with a thrilling double-overtime win over NC State in the Elite Eight on Monday.

Sophomore guard Paige Bueckers looked like she was back to her dominant self, scoring a team-high 27 points, including 15 in the overtime periods. Bueckers, the 2021 AP Player of the Year, returned to the lineup at the tail-end of the season after missing 19 games due to a left knee injury.

“Thank God Paige came back, because she just gives everybody so much confidence and then everybody just kind of played and everybody took turns making plays,” said UConn head coach Geno Auriemma after the regional final victory over NC State. “It was just an amazing basketball game and it was a great showcase for our sport.”

UConn has four players who average double-figure points per game, led by Bueckers and senior guard Christyn Williams at 14.7. Freshman guards Azzi Fudd and Carolina Ducharme are third and fourth on the team in scoring at 12.7 and 10.1 points per game, respectively.

The Huskies will be looking to win their 12th national title in program history and first since 2016.