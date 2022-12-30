Tennessee vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Orange Bowl Online

Tennessee and Clemson collide in the Orange Bowl on Friday, December 30, in Miami.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Tennessee vs Clemson streaming live online:

Orange Bowl 2022 Preview

Two teams with prior national title aspirations collide when No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) faces No. 10 Clemson (11-2) on Friday in Miami for the Orange Bowl.

Tennessee had a strong start to the season with a big upset of Alabama, but late-season losses to Georgia and South Carolina decimated the Volunteers’ playoff hopes. Clemson, a national title contender in recent years, won the ACC, but losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina hurt the Tigers’ playoff chances.

Nonetheless, Clemson or Tennessee could finish the season on a high note with a New Year’s Six bowl win just a few days early. The Orange Bowl normally falls on New Year’s Day but moved for the 30th because of the NFL schedule taking over the first Sunday of 2023.

“It’s another opportunity for kids across the entire country to see the brand of football that you’re playing, the culture that you have by the way that you compete together,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said via The Associated Press. “Throughout the course of this season, we’ve been able to show the proof of what this program is becoming and what’s going on inside of our building and continuing to take steps forward to continuing to compete for championships. When we first arrived, you were talking about it. A year ago they saw a little bit of proof of it. They get a chance to see a whole lot more of who we are and what we’re about.”

Tennessee last appeared in the Orange Bowl in 1998, a 42-17 loss to Nebraska. The Tigers last played in an Orange Bowl in 2015 for the College Football Playoff, a 37-17 win against Oklahoma. Clemson had less-glorious moments similar to the Vols in Miami though, a 70-44 beatdown in 2011 against West Virginia before the Tigers turned into perennial title contenders.

“That was my message to the team to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to get better, we’ll learn from this, we’ll grow from this, we’ll own it,'” Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said via The Associated Press. “I wish we could have played the next week. But just a part of our journey. That’s it. Just a part of our journey. Just every year is a new journey, it’s a new opportunity, you learn and grow. … It was just a bad day in the midst of a great journey of Clemson football. That’s how I look at it.”