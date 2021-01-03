‘The Watch’ Streaming: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Watch is a new comedic thriller premiering Sunday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Watch online for free:

The Watch Season 1 Trailer 🔥 Premieres January 3rd | BBC AmericaAnyone can be a hero. ‘The Watch’, an all-new series inspired by characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett stars Richard Dormer as Vimes and Lara Rossi as Lady Sybil Ramkin, premieres Sunday, January 3rd on BBC America or stream on AMC+. #TheWatch #BBCAmerica Subscribe now: http://bit.ly/1aP6Fo9 Twitter: http://twitter.com/bbcamerica Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcamerica Tumblr: http://bbcamerica.tumblr.com Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcamerica Snapchat:… 2020-12-10T17:59:19Z

The Watch is inspired by the characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett’s “Discworld” novels. It follows an “unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it,” according to the press release from BBC America.

The characters from “Discworld” who show up on the series include the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes (Richard Dormer), the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hugill), the mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent) together with The Watch’s own idiosyncratic depiction of Death (Wendell Pierce).

There is also Paul Kaye as Inigo Skimmer, who is also known as “The Duke of Stab,” “a member of the Assassins’ Guild whose long and distinguished career is jeopardized when he runs into The City Watch.” Ralph Ineson voices Sergeant Detritus, “a huge a troll made of stone and a member of The City Watch. An elemental exemplar of truth, loyalty and kindness, Detritus and Vimes have been close friends for many years since each saved the other from ruin.”

Other supporting characters include Sam Adewunmi as Carcer Dun; Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari; James Fleet as The Archchancellor; Ingrid Oliver as Doctor Cruces; Ruth Madeley as Throat; Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Captain John Keel; and, Bianca Simone Mannie as Wonse.

The premiere episode (which is actually two episodes airing back to back) is called “A Near Vimes Experience; Ook” and the description teases, “Capt. Sam Vimes’ life in the City Watch is changed forever when a figure from his past returns to Ankh-Morpork. The description for episode three, “The What?”, reads, “The Watch must rob the city’s most secretive and dangerous institution in a desperate effort to find the magical artifact known as Gawain.

The Watch airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.