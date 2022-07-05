Thunder vs Jazz Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz will face off when they take part in the Salt Lake City Summer league over at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday night.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Thunder vs Jazz online:

Thunder vs Jazz Summer League Preview

Both teams will take part in the seventh edition of the Salt Lake Summer League, this three-day event that will take place over in Salt Lake. In addition to these two teams,the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers will take part in this round-robin tournament.

For this event, the Thunder announced their squad and they have some interesting prospects to look at with aspirations to join the first team.

Oklahoma City’s roster features seven returning players as well as four of their NBA Draft picks. Amongst them you find Chet Holmgren (second overall), Ousmane Dieng (11th overall), Jalen Williams (12th overall) and Jaylin Williams (34th overall).

Kameron Woods returns as the Thunder’s Summer League head coach. Woods served in the same role for Oklahoma City’s last three 2021 Summer League games. His staff consists of assistants like former Oklahoma City Blue Head Coach Grant Gibbs and Thunder player development coaches, Eric Maynor and Zach Peterson.

The Jazz also bring in an interesting squad that has one specific name that makes it one of the storylines of the summer.

Amongst those on the list you find players like Jared Butler, Xavier Sneed, Bruno Caboclo, and Justin Robinson.

Last year’s second round pick, Butler, only earned one start in 42 games that he played for the Jazz during the previous campaign averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 assists.

Xavier Sneed returns to the team this year after playing on two teams last year. Last season, the St. Louis, Missouri native appeared in two games for the Memphis Grizzlies prior to signing with Utah on a two-way contract.

Amongst the more experienced players on the squad, you will find 2014 first round pick Caboclo. The Brazilian was a journeyman of sorts as he had stints with teams like Rockets, Raptors, Kings, and Memphis Grizzlies. He played over 100 games as a professional in the NBA of which he only started on 20 occasions.

Yet the name that will turn heads is that of Tacko Fall. The native of Dakar is now with his third NBA team and looks to be able to finally make an impact after seeing minimal action over in Boston and Cleveland.