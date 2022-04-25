UEFA Youth League Final 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch in US

RB Salzburg take on Benfica in Monday’s UEFA Youth League final at Nyon’s Colovray Stadium. These two clubs face off for the first time since they faced off in the final of this same competition back in the 2016-17 edition.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET) will be televised on TUDN (Spanish broadcast), and it will also stream live on Paramount+ (English).

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Salzburg vs Benfica online:

Salzburg vs Benfica U-19 Preview

Five years after these two teams faced off in the final of the UEFA Youth League final, Salzburg and Benfica will be vying for this title.

The two finalists proved that it is not how you start a competition, but how you end it. Both lost their opening games of the group stage before topping their sections and hitting form by the quarter-final stage.

Salzburg powered past Paris Saint-Germain while Benfica won 4-0 against Portuguese rivals Sporting Clube.

In the semis, both teams received some serious challenges but showed their style in a big way. Salzburg then surged to a 5-0 defeat of Atlético, a record margin for a semi-final, showing the benefits of their squad playing domestic football for nursery club FC Liefering in the upper reaches of Austria’s second tier.

For Salzburg, the path to the final was very similar to the one that they went through when they won this competition in 2016/17. That squad consisted of Liefering players while knocking out Paris and Atlético on the way to the final with Benfica.

Benfica led Juventus by two early goals but had goalkeeper Samuel Soares sent off and were fortunate to hold on for a 2-2 draw, after which substitute keeper André Gomes saved twice to win the shoot-out.

Meanwhile the Eagles are looking to equal Chelsea’s record of four finals but are still searching for a first title. This squad lost to Barcelona in the inaugural 2014 decider and Real Madrid in 2020 – the most recent final in this competition – as well as Salzburg five years ago.

Salzburg will be led by wunderkind Roko Šimić. The son of Croatia legend Dario Šimić, the 18-year-old joined Salzburg for €4m in the summer of 2021 having become the youngest scorer in Lokomotiva Zagreb history the previous season. Šimic, who has been likened to both Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic and so far he has not disappointed in the Austrian side’s youth set up.

So far in this campaign, Simic is one of the scoring leaders with six goals, one behind current joint leaders Aral Simsir and Mads Hansen of Midtjylland. Of those goals, two came in the semifinal route of Atlético Madrid.

Meanwhile Benfica come in with a “reinforcement” of note. Henrique Araújo, comes back to the team after making five Benfica senior appearances in recent months.

The player that is being touted as the next young star to come out of Benfica Juniors travelled to Nyon this weekend, meaning the Eagles could have three veterans of the 2020 final available: the newly-arrived forward, his namesake captain Tomás Araújo, and one of the goalscorers against Juventus, Martim Neto, who was a late substitute against Madrid.