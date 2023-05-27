USA vs Germany Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The United States will clash with Germany in the IIHF men’s World Championship semifinals on Saturday, May 27 in Tampere, Finland.

In the US, the game (11:20 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NHL Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Germany streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Germany live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Germany live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NHL Network, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Germany live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

USA vs Germany Preview

The United States got into the semis by beating Czechia, 3-0. Cutter Gauthier, who has a team-high seven goals so far in the tournament, scored for the Americans, while Nick Perbix and Matt Coronato also had goals in the win.

“This was a tough game and I’m really proud of our team and how we stuck to our game plan,” United States head coach David Quinn said after the win. “There’s a real selflessness to our team and that’s been evident from the outset.”

Germany is coming off a 3-1 upset of Switzerland, with John Peterka and Nico Sturm both scoring in the second period. Maxi Kastner also scored for the Germans.

“It’s a pretty amazing feeling right now,” German forward Justin Schutz said after the victory. “We just said we have to play our game. We lost the first three games in the group stage, all close, then we won four straight. We have a lot of confidence. Our game is just good forechecks, hard on the guy, pucks deep, good in the D zone. That’s what we did today. … The people in Germany were like, let’s just make the quarterfinals, but we knew we could maybe do better. I think two weeks ago I would have said yes to the quarterfinals, but we knew today we could go to the semis, and we are. Now we want to win it all!”

These two teams met in the preliminary round on May 15, with the United States eking out a 3-2 victory. The Americans won with just over five minutes remaining in the game, and Gauthier had seven shots on goal in the win, the most on either team. Keeping him in check will be huge for the Germans if they want to advance to the finals.

Despite falling to the Americans just a few weeks ago, Germany is feeling confident heading into this matchup. “I don’t think we need to change anything, we played fantastic against them. … Stick to the game plan, I’m confident we can beat them,” Sturm said about the U.S. after Germany advanced to the semis.

The winner of this game will move on to face the winner of Canada vs. Latvia in the finals.