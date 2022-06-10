USA vs Grenada Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The USMNT will begin their defense of the CONCACAF Nations League as they face Grenada on Friday.

In the United States, the match (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN and UniMas (both Spanish broadcast), and will also stream live on ESPN+ (English broadcast).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Grenada online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you want to watch the match with an English-speaking broadcast, the only way to do that is on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch USA vs Grenada live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, UniMas and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Grenada live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” UniMas is included in “Choice” and above, and TUDN is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Grenada live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

USA vs Grenada Preview

The USA will begin their title defense in the CONCACAF Nations League as they host Grenada at the Q2 Stadium over in Austin, Texas on Friday.

Grenada played two games in the competition already against El Salvador up to this point. They suffered a 2-1 loss in the campaign opener last Sunday but showed enough merit and arguments to hold them to a 2-2 draw in their home game on Tuesday.

Gregg Berhalter’s man warmed up for their campaign opener with two friendly games earlier this month. They defeated Morocco 3-0 last week Thursday and played out a goalless draw against Uruguay on Sunday in Kansas City. They head into the game well-rested and are strong favorites against the Caribbean side who on paper are not the superior side.

The US announced a 27-man squad for the June matches but Djordje Mihailovic withdrew due to an ankle injury. The coaching staff decided not to bring in a replacement and decided to leave the squad with 26 players.

They will also not have Gio Reyna as he is still returning from an injury while Miles Robinson is still recovering from an Achilles tear.

Zack Steffen dropped out due to personal reasons and was replaced in the squad by Sean Johnson.

For Grenada, Kwesi Paul will be the only player missing as he will serve a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

USA Probable XI: Matt Turner (GK); Antonee Robinson, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, George Bello; Luca de la Torre, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Christian Pulisic, Paul Arriola, Timothy Weah

Grenada Probable XI: Trishawn Thomas (GK); Benjamin Ettienne, Christian James, Kraig Noel-McLeod, Tyrone Sterling; Alexander McQueen, Kwazim Theodore; Romar Frank, Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong, Kharlton Belmar; Kairo Mitchell.