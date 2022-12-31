How to Watch Vikings vs Packers Game Online for Free

The NFL regular season is winding down and it’s hard to believe that we have already made it to week 17 of the season. With that we have a huge rivalry matchup in the NFC North as the Green Bay Packers will try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the first-place Minnesota Vikings.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Vikings vs Packers streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Vikings vs Packers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Vikings vs Packers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Vikings vs Packers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Vikings vs Packers live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Vikings vs Packers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Vikings vs Packers live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Vikings vs Packers live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Vikings vs Packers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Vikings at Packers Preview

It’s late December and the Packers have playoff life as they’ve won three in a row and improved to 7-8 on the season. Green Bay is currently on the outside looking in but is barely behind the Washington Commanders who are 7-7-1.

The Packers will likely need to win their last two games to get into the postseason and that starts at home on Sunday against the Vikings. The two teams opened the season against each other back in September when Minnesota won 23-7.

Aaron Rodgers has passed for 3,331 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The bad news for the Packers is they could be without Christian Watson, who is dealing with a hip injury. Watson has broken out late in the season with 35 receptions for 496 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Watson is out the Packers could lean on the run game of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who have combined for over 1,600 yards rushing this season. Allen Lazard will also need to have a big game. This season he has 51 receptions for 688 yards and five touchdowns.

The Packers’ defense will also need to step up after allowing over 22 points per game this season. The Vikings have averaged over 25 points per game so far this season.

Minnesota has struggled a little in their last three games despite winning two of them. They lost to the Lions, then had to erase a huge deficit to beat the Colts in overtime, and beat the Giants by three last week.

Kirk Cousins has turned in a strong season passing for 4,117 yards with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His top target Justin Jefferson has emerged as possibly the best receiver in the league with 123 receptions for 1,756 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Vikings’ defense has been suspect at times this season allowing 24.9 points per game. With both defenses struggling at times this season, it’s fair to think that this game could be higher scoring than the first meeting.

The oddsmakers have made Green Bay a considerable favorite in this game at -3.5. The over/under is also relatively high for the NFL at 48.