Disney Christmas Day Parade 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s not the holiday season without the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing Sunday, December 25 at 10 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Disney Christmas Day Parade streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Disney Christmas Day Parade live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Disney Christmas Day Parade live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Disney Christmas Day Parade live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Disney Christmas Day Parade live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2022 Preview

Hosted once again by siblings Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, plus Freeform stars Sherry Cola and Marcus Scribner, Disney’s annual holiday celebration the Magical Christmas Day Parade returns in 2022 with “heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade!,” teases the press release.

It continues:

Join celebrity hosts for the two-hour Christmas day special as they follow the famous Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., featuring performances by some of today’s top artists across Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Also during the Christmas Day Parade, viewers will be treated to several Disney Parks sneak peeks, including a behind-the-scenes looks into future attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The specials, filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, will feature showstopping musical performances of holiday classics and cheerful new hits, showcase heartwarming family stories, and offer sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company. Plus, Freeform’s Trevor Jackson (“grown-ish”) will join for a magical musical performance aboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish and a sneak peek at the highly anticipated upcoming major motion picture “Avatar: The Way of Water,” only in theaters on December 16, 2022.

Performers for the 2022 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day parade include the Houghs, Black Eyed Peas, Chloe Flower, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo and Il Volo.

The lineup of songs is as follows:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Officially Christmas”

Black Eyed Peas – “Carol of the Bells”

Chloe Flower – “A Liberace Christmas”

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Blue Christmas” and “Grown Up Christmas List”

Maren Morris – “When You Wish Upon a Star”

Meghan Trainor – “My Kind of Present”

Ne-Yo – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Il Volo – “Happy Christmas (War is Over)”

In a video preview posted to Instagram, Derek Hough wrote, “Had a great time sharing the stage with @juleshough again,” to which his sister replied, “Ummmmm this is EPIC!!!! Always love creating magic, especially holiday Disney Magic with you, Dman.”

The 2022 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs Sunday, December 25 at 10 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.