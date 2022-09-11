How to Watch Arizona Cardinals Games Live Online for Free

After looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenders for the first half of last season, the Arizona Cardinals are hoping to stretch that form out for an entire year in 2022.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Cardinals market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Cardinals games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Cardinals Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cardinals games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cardinals games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Cardinals games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Cardinals games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Cardinals games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

If You Live out of the Cardinals Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Cardinals games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Cardinals games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Cardinals games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Cardinals games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Arizona Cardinals 2022 Season Preview

Star quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals looked like one of the teams to beat in the NFC last season before faltering in the playoffs.

The Cardinals’ promising season went thud in the Wild Card Round, 34-11, against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Arizona will get two shots at the Rams in NFC West Division play this season in a quest to get back to the playoffs and make a stronger postseason run.

Arizona also returns plenty of talent around Murray to maximize the young quarterback’s strengths. The Cardinals also made offseason moves to improve the roster, but this year’ squad will face one thing that couldn’t be improved — playing in the toughest division in football.

The NFC West alone could make it challenging for the Cardinals to realize their season goals. While the Rams return most of their key players from last season’s Super Bowl run, the San Francisco 49ers also return a solid core of key players after reaching the NFC Championship Game. The Seattle Seahawks look like a team in rebuild mode with quarterback Russell Wilson off to Denver, but head coach Pete Carroll’s long familiarity with the 49ers, Rams, and Cardinals could mix things up in a competitive division a little.

Missing star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins due to a 6-game suspension could also hinder the Cardinals. How much it will impact Arizona will likely hinge on how Murray adapts.

Offensive Outlook

Murray has plenty of strong skill players to work with this season, including the first six games when Hopkins sits.

The Cardinals acquired wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who could add to the passing game this season. Fellow receiver A.J. Green should be a threat again, and receiver Ronalde Moore can make plays.

Arizona tight end Zach Ertz returns after a solid 11 games with the Cardinals in 2021. He joined the team part way through the 2021 season via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cardinals added more depth at tight end with Trey McBride in the draft. McBride could become an instant success for the Cardinals after a stellar collegiate career at Colorado State.

Murray also has a solid run game support with running back James Conner. The veteran back rushed for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.

Arizona also has stability at offensive line with most of last year’s starters back.

Defensive Outlook

Arizona has a solid defense and added talent through the draft.

Rookies Cameron Thomas, Jesse Luketa, Myjai Sanders, and could all contribute this year. Former draft picks Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins will need to step up among the linebackers.

The Cardinals also a talented veteran on the defensive line in J.J. Watt.

Special Teams

Arizona has a quality kicker in Matt Prater, and punter Andy Lee can help with the field position game. Greg Dortch will handle the kick and punt return duties.