How to Watch Bayern Munich vs DC United Match in US

Bayern Munich takes on D.C. United in international friendly action on Wednesday, July 20, in the nation’s capitol.

DC United vs Bayern Preview

D.C. United (5-11-3) faces a tough test in international friendly action on Wednesday, July 20, against Bayern Munich. It will mark the first game for new D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney.

“Wayne is a winner and a competitor. His work ethic and what he demands of himself and his players is second to none,” D.C. United President of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper said via DCUnited.com. “Wayne’s approach to the game and the style of soccer he wants to play fits within our philosophy and we believe he is the right person to lead our club moving forward.”

The game will also mark the first exhibition match of the 2022-2023 season for Bayern Munich, a top-tier German football league club. Bayern Munich went 24-5-5 last season and won the Bundesliga soccer league title.

D.C. United comes in winless in the team’s last three matches, including a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota United on July 16. D.C. United last won on July 4 in a 5-3 victory over Orlando FC.

Things could get better for D.C. United soon with the signing of Ravel Morrison, a deal that was finalized on Monday, July 18, according to The Washington Post’s Thomas Floyd. Morrison previously played for Derby County of League One.

Bayern Munich begins life without Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona. Lewandowski, who had 344 goals in eight seasons with the club, had been a major part of Bayern Munich’s dominance in the Bundesliga soccer league. Bayern Munich seeks an 11th-consecutive title this year.

Sadio Mane will play Bayern Munich for the first time at Washington D.C. The 30-year-old veteran attacker came over from Liverpool when he signed a deal with Bayern Munich through June 2025.

“I’m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich,” Mane said via FCBayern.com. “We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It’s the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games – I really like this club!”

D.C. United has a plethora of injuries coming into the match with Adrien Perez, Brad Smith, Bill Hamid, and Tony Alfaro as likely scratches for the match. Taxiarchis Fountas, D.C. United’s top scorer, has also been dealing with an injury.