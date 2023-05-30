How to Watch ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 4 Online

Popular pro wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” is back for its fourth season on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on Vice.

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 4 Preview

Critically-acclaimed pro wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring,” narrated by AEW legend Chris Jericho, is back for its fourth season to explore “the hidden, heartbreaking and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects,” according to the Vice press release.

It continues:

The series chronicles the deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a profession that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe. Pro wrestling is the only sport where its stars live in two worlds and balance their in-ring characters with real life. This series examines these complex

intersections of fantasy and reality while uncovering wrestling’s dark and untold history. Over the 10-episode season, the series will explore stories like the emotional rollercoaster of one of wrestling’s most captivating and controversial couples, Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, the car accident that derailed the career of future World Champion Magnum T.A., wrestling’s most unhinged monster, Abdullah the Butcher, a focused look on the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, Shawn Michaels’ former tag team partner, and much more. The series remains at the center of the sport’s zeitgeist, ushering in the latest renaissance of wrestling focused programming on television. From “Tales From the Territories” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the multiple spin-offs including “Dark Side of Football,” “Dark Side of the 90’s,” and “Dark Side of Comedy,” the series has proven incredibly successful for Vice TV.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years,” said executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener in a statement. “As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell and it’s a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season.”

“As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America,” said Morgan Hertzan, president, Global TV for VMG. “I’m cheering from the ropes to announce the return of ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!”

“Dark Side of the Ring” season four premieres on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Vice.