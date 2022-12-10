Where to Watch Ferris State vs West Florida Football Semifinal

Ferris State takes on West Florida in the Division II semifinals on Saturday, December 10.

The game (Noon ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Ferris State vs West Florida live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes the FCS, DII and DIII national semifinals and national championship games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Ferris State vs West Florida live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Ferris State vs West Florida Preview

Ferris State (12-1) takes on West Florida (12-1) in the Division II semifinals on Saturday in Big Rapids, Michigan.

FSU reached its fifth semifinal in six years with a 24-21 win over rival Grand Valley State. Bulldogs quarterback Mylik Mtichell threw for 118 yards, and he rushed for 87 yards and touchdown in the win. Fellow Bulldogs quarterback Carson Gulker ran for two touchdowns.

Veteran Bulldogs players might remember UWF, which beat the Bulldogs 28-24 in the 2019 semifinals en route to the national title. FSU won its last home semifinal appearance over Shepherd (Washington) in 2021.

“We were there in 2021, didn’t have football in 2020. 2019 we were there, 2018 we were there so I guess that four straight final hours. I mean how do you describe it? How do you describe the sacrifices these young men have put into this program. And their willingness just to work at an extraordinarily high level just to keep going so I’m very, very proud of them,” Bulldogs head Coach Tony Annese said via FOX 17.

UWF advanced to this year’s semifinal in Michigan with a 45-14 win over Wingate in their quarterfinal game last week. Argonauts quarterback Jarrett Peewee threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

“What an amazing game,” UWF head coach Pete Shinnick said via NorthEscambia.com.

“Just really disappointed in our offense that only had the ball for 56 seconds in the third quarter,” Shinnick added jokingly. “I have never seen a third quarter like we had. It might be one of the best, if not the best defensive effort I have ever seen in my life. Fired up about that.”

Overall, Argonauts score 43.5 points per game and average 452.8 yards of total offense. Defensively, the Argonauts allow 22.7 points and 373.6 yards per contest.

Peewee has been stellar this season with 2,534 yards and 32 touchdowns versus eight interceptions. Running back Shomari Mason has been tough to stop with 1,068 yards and eight touchdowns this year.

“It really has been different groups each time,” Shinnick said via NorthEscambia.com. “[2017] was a special time with it being the first. We won [national title] in ‘19 and this is a brand new start of another group.”

“The University of West Florida is an amazing place,” Shinnick added. “We’ve known that since the beginning. And we just continue to find the right pieces to make this program what it is.”

FSU has a strong defense with 14.5 points and 224.5 yards allowed per game. Offensively, FSU puts up 35.2 points and 428.9 total yards per contest. The Bulldogs have a seven-game winning streak, which includes two tight playoff wins over GVSU and Pittsburg State (Kansas), 17-14.

The semifinal winner will take on the winner between Colorado School of Mines and Shepherd on December 17 in McKinney, Texas.