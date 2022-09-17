Where to Watch Oklahoma State vs UAPB Game Today

Off to a 2-0 start, Oklahoma State get one final tune-up before Big 12 play when they take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch UAPB vs Oklahoma State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch UAPB vs Oklahoma State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

UAPB vs Oklahoma State Preview

When the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions take on the Cowboys of Oklahoma State in week three of the 2022-2023 college football season, they are going to have their hands full. The Cowboys are favored by over eight touchdowns, so this could get out of hand early.

This is the first meeting between the two teams and in his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports), Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said he has nothing but respect for Arkansas Pine-Bluff, who is averaging huge games so far this season.

“We always respect whoever we play,” Gundy said. “We talk about that in this culture for years here. They are averaging about [62] points a game. So, sometimes that’s hard to do when you’re playing air. So our players are aware of it. They’ve got some skilled guys that run around and make plays. So, we need to be held accountable for ourselves and individuals and then our three units, and then line up and go play hard and that’s what I told him last night.”

Gundy also said they see this game as a chance to cut down on mistakes.

“We’ve got a lot of sharpening to do,” Gundy said. “We’re a long ways away from being a sharp tool, as you know. So, we need practice. We need the practices. We still have youth, we have inexperience. We cut down mistakes considerably (last week), but we still have more mistakes than what we would have on a very productive year per week.”

Arkansas Pine-Bluff head coach Doc Gamble said that he likes to remind his players that this is just another team and they need to do their best.

“We always tell the guys, ‘They’ve got 85 scholarships, we’ve got 63, but they still put on their pants the same way we do — one leg at a time,” said Gamble. “As long as we don’t get caught up in the letters — Big 12, Big Ten, SEC — don’t get caught up into the letters and the facilities and all those things, then you have a chance. We got to go play. I can always refer back to last year’s game against the (Arkansas) Razorbacks. At times, we looked like we were the Power Five football team at certain positions. We know those guys look forward to the game and we look forward to the game as a staff. Our expectations [don’t] change.”

The Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs Oklahoma State game kicks off Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.