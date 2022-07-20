How to Watch Orlando City vs Arsenal Match Today in US

Orlando City FC takes on Arsenal in international friendly action on Wednesday, July 20, at Exploria Stadium.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the US, the match (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch a live stream of Orlando City vs Arsenal live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Orlando City vs Arsenal live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Orlando City vs Arsenal Preview

Orlando City FC takes on Arsenal of the Premiere League in international friendly action on Wednesday. Arsenal has been a powerhouse in English soccer with 14 FA Cups, and 13 EFL and Premier League championships.

“This game is a unique opportunity for us to host one of Europe’s most recognized teams at Exploria Stadium,” Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi said via OrlandoCitySC.com. “This is a great way for our players to get high-level gameplay and for our fans to see us match up with a very exciting Premier League opponent. We’re looking forward to it.”

Orlando City FC tied Atlanta United 1-1 on Sunday that last time out as Mauricio Pereyra scored the lone goal for Lions before Atlanta United tied the game. The Lions sit in fifth place of the MLS Eastern Conference standings at 8-7-6 overall.

“A great point for us,” Lions head coach Oscar Pareja said via the Orlando Sentinel. “Very proud of the work the players did on the field. Obviously there’s a lot of things that we would like to get better, but in this stage of the season, this amount of games, the point is very valuable for us against a rival that, especially in the second half, with the control they had and us not being able to keep the ball away from those attacking sides, I’m very proud of the players.”

Arsenal started exhibition play with a 2-0 win over Everton SC at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday. Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka scored goals for the Gunners.

“They are test matches so we want to try different things and get the boys up to speed physically,” Arsenal head coach Mike Arteta said via Arsenal.com. “We’re starting to build the minutes ready for the league and at the same time compete against two good teams.”

“We need to get the right impression and the right understanding, and then we start to be better as a team. They’re very talented, but at every point, every game has to be won,” Arteta added.

“We’ve been watching [Orlando]; we watched the game they played last Saturday and the previous Saturday. The squad has evolved a lot in the last few years, and it is a beautiful stadium so it should make for a good match,” Arteta concluded.