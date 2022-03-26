How to Watch the Oscars Without Cable for Free

The biggest night in movies is the annual Academy Awards ceremony. This year, the Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 Oscars live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Oscars live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 5-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Oscars live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Oscars live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Oscars live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Oscars 2022 Preview

Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, the 2022 Oscars will honor the best in filmmaking from the past year.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” said show producer Will Packer in a statement. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Expect the unexpected!”

“We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” added Hall, Schumer and Sykes.

“Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars… Now, multiply that by three,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Regina, Amy and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.”

“We’re invigorated by Will’s vision for this year’s Oscars: celebrating movie lovers alongside moviemakers and spotlighting fan favorites that prove how cinema can unite us all,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “Hosting this star-studded party are three powerful, funny women inviting us to laugh and cheer for the year’s best and brightest in film.”

The show also boasts some incredible live performances of the Oscar-nominated original songs.

The performances include:

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Performed by Beyoncé

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” – Performed by Sebastián Yatra

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die” – Performed by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” – Performed by Reba McEntire

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Van Morrison is also nominated for his song “Down To Joy” From “Belfast,” bu the cannot attend the ceremony due to his tour schedule, so it will not be performed.

Additionally, the voice actors from “Encanto” will perform the first live performance of the breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The performers include cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with singers Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

The all-star band accompanying the performances include drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E., and pianist Robert Glasper.

The 2022 Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.