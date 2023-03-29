How to Watch Tigers Baseball Games Without Cable in 2023

The Detroit Tigers’ postseason drought continued last season, and after a mostly quiet offseason in Scott Harris’ first year as president of baseball operations, more of the same is expected in 2023.

Most Tigers games this season will be locally televised on Bally Sports Detroit, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Detroit), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Tigers market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Tigers game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bally Sports Detroit and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Tigers games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Tigers Market

If You’re Out of the Tigers Market

Tigers Season Preview 2023

The Tigers are looking for their first winning season since 2016. After going 77-85 in 2021, Detroit took a step back last season, finishing with a 66-96 mark. Former general manager Alex Avila was replaced this offseason by Scott Harris, and the team made several changes in its lineup, as well.

Notable new additions include shortstop Nick Maton, who hit .250 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 34 games (72 at bats) with the Philadelphia Phillies last year and outfielder Matt Vierling, along with pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Matthew Boyd, both of whom should factor into Detroit’s starting rotation.

One player hitting the ball hard so far through spring training is first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who hit .203 and eight homers in his first season in the bigs last year.

“I don’t think we’re going to be a huge home run team, but I think we can be a better, more selective team and do damage on the pitches that we choose,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told 97.1 The Ticket. “Someone who hasn’t homered a lot but who’s been doing that is Spencer Torkelson. He’s crushing the ball. Even early in counts he’s getting good pitches to hit and hitting the ball over 100 miles per hour very, very often. It doesn’t always translate to homers, but I think those are byproducts of a good approach.”

This season will also mark the final year for longtime Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera, who announced his pending retirement after the end of last season. The 39-year-old, who has been with the Tigers since the 2008 season, says that’s still the plan.

“My body is certainly telling me that this might be the right time to call it a career,” Cabrera told ESPN on March 17. “I am really grateful for all that I have been able to live and accomplish on the baseball field. But it is time to go. … I hope that things go well this year with the Detroit Tigers and that I am able to truly play hard, stay healthy and have a great season. My only goal this year is to stay on the field for as many games as possible and, most importantly, to help Detroit win. That is how I want to finish my career.”