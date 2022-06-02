How to Watch Women’s College World Series 2022 Online for Free

Oklahoma seeks back-to-back Women’s College World Series titles as the action gets underway in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 2.

All the games will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Women’s College World Series online:

Women’s College World Series 2022 Preview

Oklahoma headlines the eight-team field at Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series.

The defending national champion Sooners (54-2) have dominated all season in a quest for a repeat. However, the CWS field consists of two teams that beat the Sooners this season — Texas and Oklahoma State. The rest of the field includes Northwestern, UCLA, Oregon State, Florida, and Arizona.

“Our team is very unique,” Sooners shortstop Grace Lyons told the media via Sports Illustrated’s All Sooners. “We have a very tight bond, great chemistry, great atmosphere, and we really focus on the ‘why’ we play.”

“It’s beyond just a softball game,” Lyons added. “When we play for something bigger than that, it makes it so much fun. It makes it joyful, and we can play with passion.”

Oklahoma’s first opponent, Northwestern, will make its first CWS appearance in 15 years. The Wildcats beat Arizona State 8-6 in the Super Regionals.

“When our seniors came in as freshmen, it was just a huge injection of talent into the program — and they got a lot of chances early, and they matured very quickly, and then I think the trust that has come in – there’s been a lot of great mentoring that’s going on, and a lot of just great camaraderie and chemistry and synergy within the group that has allowed us just to grow and get to this point,” Wildcats head Coach Kate Drohan said via CBS Chicago.

Oregon State also ended a CWS drought, making the field for the first time since 2006. The Pac-12 Conference tied for the most teams in the eight-team field with three each.

Women’s College World Series schedule 2022

(All times Eastern.)

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 5 UCLA vs. Texas, noon

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 14 Florida vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.

Game 4: No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 2, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. loser of Game 8, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. loser of Game 7, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. winner of Game 9, noon

Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. winner of Game 9, if necessary, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 10, 7 p.m.

Game 14: Winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 10, if necessary, 9:30 p.m.

Championship finals (best of three)