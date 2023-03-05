How to Watch WSU vs UCLA Women’s Pac-12 Championship Online

Washington State takes on UCLA in the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game on Sunday night.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

WSU vs UCLA Preview

There are two upset-minded teams playing for the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament title on Sunday, March 5. To make the finals, the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars upset the No. 3 seed Colorado Buffaloes by a decisive 12 points, winning 61-49 in the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, the No. 5 seed UCLA Bruins upset the No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal by four points, winning 69-65, to make the finals.

According to the Pac-12 official site, Washington State’s upset of Colorado tied the tournament record for upsets with six, which was set in 2014. If they win the championship game, not only will it be the first Pac-12 tournament title for the Cougars, but they’ll set a new record for tournament upsets by one team.

This is also the first time in the tournament’s history that two teams that played on the opening day of the tournament will be meeting in the finals; the Cougars are the lowest seed to ever make the championship game.

After their semifinal win, Washington State head coach Kamie Ethridge said that they could not be more excited for how their team is playing right now.

“I can’t even express how thrilled I am for our program and for these players and everyone who is involved with our program. We worked a long time to put ourselves in a position to advance and to reach the championship is really exciting,” said Ethridge, adding that there have been tears of joy flowing in the locker room at their success.

“I’m amazed at the tears in our locker room,” Ethridge said. “They have gone through so much and come out the other side of it … nothing has come easy. It’s unbelievably fun to see their tears of joy and reflection on what they have accomplished.”

Fifth-year senior Ula Motuga, who has toiled away to get Washington State out of the bottom of the league, said she can hardly believe it.

“If you were to have told me when I was a freshman that five years down the track we’d be here, and I would say there’s no way, no possible way. What coach has been able to do, her vision that she’s had and recruiting great players, it shows how much we believe in it. I’m grateful to be here,” said the 6’1 forward.

The Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament final between Washington State and UCLA airs live on Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN2.