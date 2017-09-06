Broward County Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Irma

Getty

With Hurricane Irma already slamming islands in the Caribbean and moving closer to Florida, counties in South Florida have begun making preparations and Governor Rick Scott already declared a State of Emergency. Broward County has not issued a mandatory evacuation order yet, but classes have already been cancelled there for Thursday and Friday. However, it’s important for residents of Fort Lauderdale and the rest of Broward County to familiarize yourself with the evacuation zones and where shelters are located.

The latest public advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, released at 11:00 a.m. AST Wednesday, reports that Hurricane Irma is still a category 5 storm. Its maximum sustained wind is still at 185 mph and it is closing in on the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. The latest map shows the hurricane reaching South Florida by Sunday morning, then bending eastward, but keeping in range of the Florida peninsula.

“We do expect to have some impact from the storm, beginning Friday,” Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said during a press conference on Tuesday, reports CBS Miami. She urged residents to familiarize themselves with the evacuation zones map and what shelter to go to. However, she added that it would be better to stay with family outside the evacuation zones if possible.

“If you live in an evacuation zone, determine when and where you will evacuate to,” Sharief said. “Going to stay with family outside the evacuation zone is the best choice since shelters only provide for vacant needs.”

For further information on preparing for a hurricane, you can use The Official Broward County Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

Residents can call the Emergency Hotline 24/7 at 311 or 954-831-4000 for information on evacuation zones, routes and shelters. Below is the full list of shelters from Broward.org.

Coconut Creek

Lyons Creek Middle School – 4333 Sol Press Blvd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Monarch High School – 5050 Wiles Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Coral Springs

Coral Glades High School – 2700 Sportsplex Dr., Coral Springs, FL 33065

Davie

Fox Trail Elementary School – 1250 Nob Hill Rd., Davie, FL 33324

Fort Lauderdale

Rock Island Elementary/Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe) – 1701 N.W. 23rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Pembroke Park

Watkins Elementary School – 3520 S.W. 52nd Ave., Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Lauderdale Lakes

Park Lakes Elementary School – 3925 N. State Rd. 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Miramar

New Renaissance Middle School – 10701 Miramar Blvd., Miramar, FL 33025

Everglades High School – 17100 SW 48TH CT, Miramar, FL 33027

Pembroke Pines

Silver Trail Middle School – 18300 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

West Broward High School – 500 NW 209 Ave., Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Plantation

Plantation Elementary School – 651 N.W. 42nd Ave., Plantation, FL 33317

Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach High School – 600 N.E. 13 Ave., Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Weston

Falcon Cove Middle School – 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, FL 33332

NOTE: There is a pet-friendly shelter in Tamarac at Millennium Middle School at 5803 NW 94th Ave. You must pre-register for a spot at this shelter. To do so, call the Humane Society at 954-989-3977.