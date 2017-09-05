Hurricane Irma Bahamas: Projected Path & Forecast

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Irma is currently a Category 4 storm and she is moving swiftly toward the Leeward Islands, located south and east of Puerto Rico. There is a chance that the storm could strengthen, perhaps becoming a Category 5, before making landfall.

As far as where this storm will go, the projected path changes every day. Irma could make landfall somewhere in Cuba, or the state of Florida could be in for a direct hit.

As of 9:45 p.m. Eastern on Monday, AccuWeather has Irma a bit further south than previous models. This could mean good news for the United States (specifically the state of Florida), but the Bahamas will feel the effects of this storm regardless.

Take a look at the map below.

Irma, now a Category 4 hurricane, will pass near or over the Leeward Islands Tuesday night into Wednesday: https://t.co/Fb6Dj9kO4w pic.twitter.com/FyMsg110nZ — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 4, 2017

According to AccuWeather meteorologist Evan Duffy, Irma is going to “cut very close to New Providence” on Friday. Areas in the Bahamas are going to experience “heavy rains, flooding and strong winds” this weekend as Irma moves through the area. The current projection does not show the Bahamas as a direct hit, but the islands in the Caribbean are close enough to the center of the storm that a lot of damage is possible.

Whether you live in the Bahamas, or you’re planning on visiting for a vacation, you are encouraged to watch the weather closely so that you can be prepared for what’s to come. As the storm approaches, those in the Bahamas can expect to see “very rough and dangerous surf.” Extreme caution while out on the water is advised.

“Farther to the west, residents and interests on Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and eastern Cuba should closely monitor the progression of Major Hurricane Irma,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

Over the next 24 to 48 hours, there will be a better sense about where Irma is heading and which countries will be in her path.