3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Los Angeles Area

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was felt in the Los Angeles area late Monday evening.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake could be felt at 11:20 p.m. four miles from Westwood, California. Th epicenter of the quake was west of Interstate 405 in the Santa Monica Mountains, The Los Angeles Times reported.

There haven’t yet reports of any major damage or injuries from the quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey said brought “moderate shaking.”

Before Monday’s quake, the last one to hit the area was a 3.4 magnitude Saturday, with the epicenter being located 7 miles from Calipatria. On September 15, a devastating 8.2-magnitude earthquake brought destruction to southern Mexico. If the same thing were to occur in the same area as Monday’s quake, the damage would be catastrophic.

Unfortunately for Californians, an enormous earthquake is coming, though there’s no telling when.

Scientists have long warned that a major quake will hit California because of its location along the San Andreas Fault. A 2013 U.S. Geological Survey study found a 7 percent probability that an 8.0-magnitude earthquake or greater will take place along the fault sometime within the next 30 years.

The last major earthquake to hit the Southern California region was in 1857, when one measuring 7.8 on the Richter Scale his the L.A. area. However, the area was a lot less populated back then, so if that same earthquake were to happen today, the damage would potentially be widespread.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said during a back in May that people should to take precautions while they can before it’s too late.

With the biggest earthquake every undoubtedly on its way, according to scientists, Monday’s earthquake cause quite the stir. Many social media users reported feeling the shaking, but it was minor. But that didn’t stop them from freaking out and questioning if it’s time for the historic earthquake.

The minor earthquake comes at a time when natural disasters have been ravaging much of the southeastern portion of the United States.

On August 25, Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Houston, Texas area. In the days that followed, many parts around the city experienced historic rainfall totals of over 40 inches in a three-day span. The rainfall led to catastrophic flooding across the area and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Harvey contributed toward the death of 82 people in the U.S.

A little over one week later, Hurricane Irma struck many areas in southern Florida. It made landfall as a historic Category 5 hurricane and was one of the most intense storms to come out of the Atlantic and make landfall in the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. As of September 19, officials said Irma led to the deaths of at least 84 people.

So understandably so, those who felt the earthquake were a little startled.

Here are some of the best memes and reactions to the 3.6 earthquake:

You know you grew up in CA when you wait for the #earthquake to impress you before you'll get out of bed to duck & cover. pic.twitter.com/BM2AptCq7X — Christie (@RunChristie) September 19, 2017

How did some people not feel that earthquake omg i got out of bed put pants on and mentally prepared to die so quick — Andrew Lowe (@andrewlowe) September 19, 2017

When you've been joking about the hurricanes in other states but Mother Nature coming after Cali next 😭😭 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/LKsXxQzlaM — Ricky 👑🌞 (@rosasricky07) September 19, 2017

I just felt the tiniest, cutest earthquake. It nudged my bed ever so slightly. Welp, death comes for us all. — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) September 19, 2017

When you feel an #earthquake for two seconds and act like you just survived something pic.twitter.com/tl70pplpKA — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 19, 2017