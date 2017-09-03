La Tuna & Los Angeles Fire Map: Where Is the Fire Now? [UPDATED Sept. 3]

The La Tuna / Los Angeles fire continues to grow and remains at only 10 percent contained. It began on the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road in California around 1 p.m. local time on Friday, Sept 1. But then it quickly spread east and across the 210 Freeway. By late Saturday morning, Sept. 2, the fire had spread to nearly 5,000 acres and was only 10 percent contained. Now on Sunday, Sept. 3, the fire has grown to 5,900 acres, and Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles county. This is the largest fire in terms of acreage size in Los Angeles history.

So far, three homes have been destroyed and no one has been injured. Two of the homes were destroyed because they didn’t have brush clearance, which made it more difficult for firefighters to protect the homes.

Maps to Track the Fire, Evacuation Centers, and More

But where exactly is the fire? Residents have been crowdsourcing information from the LAFD and other sources to put together maps to help keep an eye on the fire.

First is the most official map, which shows the fire’s location, evacuation orders, and evacuation centers. This map has been shared by the Altadena Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Glendale. Because of the groups that have endorsed and shared this map, this is likely the best one to follow:

For detailed information on fire behavior and evacuation orders see the interactive map: https://t.co/l8KuVnPDaB — LASD Altadena Sta. (@ALDLASD) September 3, 2017

If you want to view a few additional maps, here are some other options.

Shaela Druyon has also put together a map, which she has been keeping updated, which shows the fire’s location according to public notifications, including mandatory and voluntary evacuations, shelter locations, and fire activity. As of the time of publication, she had last updated this map at 8 a.m. local time on Sept. 3.

And here is a progression map showing the fire’s progress from Day 1 to Day 2:

This morning's #LaTunaFire #Wildfire Progression Map for Days 1 & 2. We are now in our third day of air and ground #firefighting operations pic.twitter.com/un3KE0l1MN — LAFD (@LAFD) September 3, 2017

The biggest challenge to getting this fire under control has been the winds. Officials are hoping that calmer winds and cooler temperatures on Sunday will help them tame the fire, but weather conditions can change quickly.

Evacuations & Road Closures

Some evacuation orders in Burbank were temporarily lifted, but then new orders were issued in the Burbank Estates and Castleman Lane areas because of a flareup, the LA Times reported. It’s not yet known what caused the fire. So far, 730 homes were evacuated as of Saturday: 300 in Burbank, 250 in Glendale, and 180 in Los Angeles, according to the LAFD.

According to ABC 7, mandatory evacuation orders were in place as of Sunday afternoon for the following areas:

Burbank

Burbank Estates

Castleman Lane

Wedgewood Lane

Kildare Court

Folkstone Court

Logan Court

(And voluntary evacuations at Country Club Drive)

Glendale

Glenwood Oaks

Mountain Oaks

(With voluntary evacuations in Oakmont Woods neighborhood)

Sunland-Tujunga

Reverie Road

Inspiration Way

Hillhaven Avenue

Glen O Peace Parkway, north of 210 Freeway

Tranquil Drive

Road closures include the following, according to ABC 7, as of Sunday afternoon:

210 Freeway in both direction between the 118 and 2 freeways

Country Club Drive at Sunset Canyon

Walnut Avenue at Sunset Canyon

Harvard Road at Sunset Canyon

Joaquin Drive at Haven Way

Bel Aire Drive at Vista Ridge

Scott Road at Haven Way

Bel Aire Drive at Amherst Drive

Bel Aire Drive at Cambridge

Groton Drive at Stephen Road

Sunset Canyon at Walnut Avenue

Sunset Canyon at Harvard Road

Keystone Street at Lamer Street

Wildwood Canyon area

Residents in San Gabriel Valley to San Fernando Valley and Glendale were asked to limit their outdoor activities. A smoke advisory was issued there because of the fire.