Stephen Paddock’s Homes: Photos of the Las Vegas Shooting Suspect’s Houses

Sherrif Lombardo: Thousand rounds of ammo and 18 guns found in Stephen Paddock's Mesquite home. #8NN #VegasShooting pic.twitter.com/fdxUGfidrE — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) October 2, 2017

Authorities said they recovered multiple weapons, ammunition and explosives the home of Stephen Paddock on Monday.

Paddock, 64, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he killed at least 59 people and injured 527 more with gunfire on the Las Vegas Strip. Paddock was set up in his 32nd-floor room at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when he opened fire on a crowd of over 22,000 across the street at a country music festival Sunday.

Country star Jason Aldean was performing on stage when suddenly gunfire could be heard. Aldean kept playing the song momentarily, but quickly sprinted off stage. The constant automatic gunfire cause chaos in the crowd and sent many fleeing for their lives.

Less than two hours after the shooting incident started, officers confirmed Paddock was deceased. They performed an operation at the hotel and breached his room, finding him laying dead with at least 10 weapons and ammunition beside him.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a press briefing Monday that officers completed the search of his home in Mesquite, Nevada and were in the process of doing the same at a home he owned in northern Nevada.

The Daily Mail reported that Paddock lived in a home 90 minutes outside of Vegas in Mesquite. He purchased the home in a retirement community for $369,000 in 2015, records show.

At the home, he lived with “companion” Marilou Danley, who was sought by police immediately after the shooting because her debit/credit card was located inside Paddock’s hotel room. She was outside of the country at the time of incident and is believed to have nothing to do with the shooting.

Here are some photos of Paddock’s home in Mesquite:

UPDATE: Sheriff says 18 guns and thousands of rounds of ammo seized from Las Vegas shooting suspect Stephen Paddock’s Mesquite home. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/Oqt8Bfu0W6 — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) October 2, 2017

This is the home of Stephen Paddock, gunman in Vegas shooting. Authorities raided his home in Mesquite. Here's more: https://t.co/GCfLORGUK4 pic.twitter.com/Zb3sH5zAbO — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 2, 2017

Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, claimed Stephen was a “multimillionaire” and owned multiple homes. He added Stephen was made a career off real estate investments and gambled thousands of dollars almost daily.

Paddock also owned a homes in Reno and Melbourne, Florida. Officers were seen outside of the homes Monday.

Bomb squad van just showed up at the Reno home owned by Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock pic.twitter.com/0xnF7RAXaJ — Benjamin Margiott (@BenMargiott) October 2, 2017

This Was Stephen Paddock's vacation home in Melbourne. Paddock gunned down hundreds of people in Las Vegas, killing at least 50 of them. pic.twitter.com/fgj4QJjrcx — Erin MacPherson (@ErinCBS12) October 2, 2017

President Donald Trump on Monday addressed the American people and offered his condolences to the families of those affected by the mass shooting. He said he would visit Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and the families of victims.

“My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” Trump opened his press conference saying. “Last night, a gunman opened fire in a large crowd at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. He brutally murdered more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more. It was an act of pure evil. The F.B.I. and the Department of Homeland Security are working closely with local authorities to assist with the investigation, and they will provide updates as to the investigation and how it developed.”

The president also thanked first responders for their quick reaction to the shooting.

“I want to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and all of the first responders for their courageous efforts in helping to save the lives of so many,” Trump said. “The speed at which they acted is miraculous.