Will Last Year: The Nightmare Come to Steam & Consoles?

At long last, Last Year: The Nightmare has officially released exclusively on the Discord Store.

Although the game is a Discord exclusive for the time being that doesn’t mean it’s going to be stuck on that platform forever. Discord has a 90-day timed-exclusivity with Last Year: The Nightmare before it is able to move onto other platforms.

On the PC side of things, there’s no doubt Steam will be looked at for a potential release while PS4 and Xbox One will be the no-brainers when it comes to consoles.

Here’s what Elastic Games, developer of Last Year: The Nightmare, has to say about the game coming to different platforms.

Other digital distribution platforms are being considered, with Steam being our top priority. However, we are focused on our 90 day timed-exclusive with Discord at the moment. Since we don’t have an exact release date for our Discord launch, we can’t pinpoint an exact date for future platforms. Following our official social channels is the best way to get the latest news concerning this topic.

There hasn’t been any announcement about what platforms it’ll be coming to after the exclusivity period ends but since Steam has been mentioned by name we can almost certainly expect it to appear there.

As for a console release, Elastic Games has nothing to announce on that end but hasn’t closed the door on an eventual home console release, according to the FAQ.

Games with smaller development teams, including some in the same genre such as Friday the 13th: The Game and Dead by Daylight, tend to release first and get updates first on PC before making their way to consoles.

Both Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: The Game came to consoles so it would be surprising not to see Last Year: The Nightmare make its way there too if the game sells well on PC first.

Last Year: The Nightmare is out now exclusively on Discord.