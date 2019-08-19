Blair Witch Story Trailer Revealed

Bloober Team and Lionsgate Games released a new story trailer for their upcoming horror game Blair Witch.

You can see the trailer for yourself below:

According to a press release sent to Heavy, the trailer, first seen on a special edition of Inside Xbox for Gamescom 2019, shows us never-before-seen gameplay along with visions and flashbacks from Ellis, a former police officer and the game’s protagonist who’s trying to find a missing child in Black Hills Forest. The game is also shown in 4K resolution, which will be playable on both Xbox One X and PC.

As is to be expected, the story trailer is a bit vague, focusing more on atmosphere and intrigue like a good horror game trailer should. However, it does hint at the troubled past of Ellis. It shows a woman talking to Ellis, telling him that he is “in no shape to play the hero.” We also hear some audio from what appears to be a radio show host. We know from the game’s description on Steam that the cursed forest Ellis and his dog Bullet explore will twist and warp, and the trailer shows yet more hints of that including the wicker figures and the dilapidated shack seen at the end of the original Blair Witch film. Bloober Team are certainly no strangers to examining the troubled past of its protagonists as they dive further into a nightmarish world, as that’s what made up a large part of one of their previous works, Layers of Fear.

Blair Witch was first revealed during Microsoft’s press conference at E3 2019 and is set for release on both Xbox One and PC on August 30, 2019, according to our previous report. The game is available on the Xbox Game Pass.

Pre-ordering the game on Steam will get you a free upgrade to the deluxe edition of the game, which includes a digital art book containing concept art and illustrations as well as the digital soundtrack. According to the press release, the deluxe edition will be available to purchase for $34.99 (up from the $29.99 it’s normally sold at) once the game is released on Steam.

