PUBG Season 4: Release Date, Survivor Pass & More

Big news came out of Gamescom 2019 for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds fans and it’s that Season 4 is very close to arrival and cross-play is coming shortly after as an added cherry on top.

While cross-play between Xbox One and PS4 won’t be ready until October for the live servers, it’s still in the pipeline and that’s enough for fans to be excited. Besides, the launch of Season 4 should be more than enough to hold fans over.

The team at PUBG is calling this their biggest season yet, which should be good news for old and new players alike.

With all this hype building towards Season 4, let’s dive right in and see everything this next wave of content has to offer.

Erangel Overhaul

The game’s very first map, Erangel, is receiving an upgrade of sorts as its getting a visual overhaul and weapon and vehicles are being rebalanced across the map.

With newer maps being released, it’s important to give the OG some love and that’s exactly what Bluehole is doing here.

This map upgrade will be here with the launch of Season 4.

Survivor Pass Contents

As with the seasons before it, PUBG will once again be featuring a Survivor Pass, called Aftermath this time around, to go along with the new season.

This pass allows players to unlock different cosmetics as they play, provided they drop the initial 1000 G-coin need for entry or purchasing the Aftermath Pack for $14.99.

The pack includes about 400 Daily and Weekly missions and will grant you the following items upon purchase:

5 levels

Punk Spaulder Leather Jacket (Red)

Metallic Punk Jeans (Silver)

Collar Bone Jet Fighter – Helmet (Level 1)

Metallic Boots (Silver)

If you plan on playing a lot during a season, it’s always a good idea to pick up the Survivor Pass so you don’t miss out on all the goodies.

PUBG Season 4 Release Date

Players can look forward to Season 4 dropping on August 27. To make things even better, it will be releasing on the same day across all three platforms.

The developers are working towards getting updates out on every platform much closer than it is currently, where PC gets them first and then consoles have to wait a long time.

Their goal now is to launch updates within two weeks of the PC updates, making the cadence much more bearable for those on Xbox One or PS4.

