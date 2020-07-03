How Rare is the Secret Fortnite Golden Mushroom?

Step aside Mythic Goldfish and make way for the elusive Golden Mushroom, something that was introduced in Fortnite Season 3.

Like the goldfish before it, this mushroom is incredibly rare but will be worth keeping in your inventory if you come across one because they can easily turn the tide of a battle.

Of course, the issue is that a huge chunk of the map is still underwater, meaning it will be really hard to get your hand on the mushrooms even if you knew exactly where to look.

For the time being, it doesn’t seem like there’s any sort of set spawn point for these fungi, but you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for them.

What Do These Mushrooms Do?

There's a secret mushroom that spawns in some locations: – Spawn chance: 0.0001%

– Gives you 100 Shield

– Max stack is 3

– Doesn't spawn in food boxes — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

As revealed by Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the special Golden Mushroom has a spawn chance of 0.0001 percent, meaning this will be something the vast majority of the playerbase will never run into.

Of course, that’s especially the case right now since the mushroom spawns are underwater, but when you couple it with the fact there’s such a low spawn rate, it’s a recipe for disaster.

If you do manage to get your hands on any of them, you’ll be able to carry them in stacks of three and if you eat one, you’ll gain 100 shield in a flash. Because of this, they are some of the strongest items you’ll ever come across.

When Does the Water Decrease?

It’s looking like the next drop will take place on July 11, according to some previous leaks. This means we might have to wait and see what happens as a result of that and find out then if we’ll be able to get some mushrooms.

Maybe some players can get creative and grab some underwater mushrooms in the same way they used the underwater Reboot Vans.

If you’re not feeling adventurous, then you can just wait patiently for the water drop and keep your fingers crossed that you’ll come across one of these extremely rare mushrooms.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

