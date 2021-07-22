Where to Find a Ferrari in Fortnite Season 7

Ferraris are now in Fortnite and they are the newest car players can drive around on the island.

If you ever wanted to go fast, and there’s really no reason for you to not to, then you’ll want to get behind the wheels of one of these bad boys.

We’ve had fast cars in Fortnite before, with Tony Stark’s Whiplash being one of the prominent examples, so if you’ve driven that before, you know what you’re getting into.

On top of Ferraris in the game, players will also be able to pick up some new cosmetics so they can look the part while they drive around.

You might be excited to whip one of these around the island, so here’s where you can find them.

You Won’t Have to Look Hard

Get ready to feel the thrill of the ride 🏎️ Buckle up and get ready to experience @Ferrari's new 296 GTB on the Island. Learn all about this new vehicle and new Ferrari-inspired cosmetics coming to the Shop in our latest blog!

Areas that had Whiplash cars will now be replaced with Ferraris, so if you had a spot that you picked one of these up at, you can now find the newer and better vehicle there in its place.

You will need to get your hands on one in order to complete this set of Epic Quests as well:

Complete Ferrari Time Trials

Reach Maximum Speed in A Ferrari

Drive a Ferrari through the Storm

The quests themselves aren’t all that difficult to complete. If you find the open road, you should be able to reach the maximum speed with ease. Driving through the Storm is pretty straightforward. As for the time trials, you’ll just need to find those on the map and complete them.

If you’re interested in knowing the exact model of this car, it’s the Ferrari 296 GTB. We’re sure that many Fortnite players aren’t exactly car enthusiasts, but if you are, then there you go.

Now, when you do finally get one, you won’t want it to ever leave the game, but all good things must come to an end. Yes, the Ferraris will not be in Fortnite for good, at least if leakers are anything to go by.

Ferrari Isn’t Forever

The Ferrari cars will be In-Game until October 6! (This can still be changed by Epic)

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the cars will be switching back to Whiplashes on October 6. However, this does mean we have several months to drive them around and get used to their feel.

The fear is that we’ll like them way too much and be sad when they are eventually removed in favor of the Whiplashes again.

It will be a long time before that happens and considering the Ferrari looks like it plays mostly like the Ferrari, we’re sure the transition won’t be too bad. The Epic Quests will be around until the end of the season, so you have plenty of time left to get that done.

If you want to pick up a Ferrari cosmetic in the Item Shop, you’ll even be able to role play as somebody who can afford one of these cars!

The bundle comes with the Modena Icon and Maranello Racer Outfits, as well as the Ferrari Turbo Back Bling.

