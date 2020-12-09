How to Play in Fortnite Frosty Frenzy: Date, Prizes, Rules & More

The first big tournament of Fortnite Season 5 is here with the Frosty Frenzy and it’s all players a taste of what to expect from the competitions.

The Frosty Frenzy will be a Trios tournament, similar to the direction Epic is going with the Season 5 FNCS and in 2021 in general.

This means that you’ll need yourself and two other friends in order to compete here. It’s a two-day event over the weekend of December 12 and 13, so you’ll need to make sure your schedule is clear if you want the chance to win anything.

Even if you aren’t the greatest player in the world, there’s still a decent chance that you’ll be able to compete and get your hands on a free spray at least.

What Time is It?

Gear up for this weekend. Fight in the Frosty Frenzy Tournament for a chance to earn a share of the $5,000,000 prize pool!

Featuring a $5 million prize pool, a question we’re sure many of you have is when exactly will this even kick off?

According to the official rules, here’s when you’ll be able to play, but you’ll still need to check the in-game Compete tab for the official times.

December 11: Sessions 1 and 2 [Middle East]

Sessions 1 and 2 [Middle East] December 12: Sessions 3 and 4 [Middle East]

Sessions 3 and 4 [Middle East] December 12: Sessions 1 and 2 [All Regions Except Middle East]

Sessions 1 and 2 [All Regions Except Middle East] December 13: Sessions 3 and 4 [All Regions Except Middle East]

The first session is all about qualifying for the next, as the top 500 teams from NAE, NAW, EU and BR regions and the top 250 teams from OCE, Asia, and ME regions will all advance from the first set to the next.

From there, even fewer players get a chance to earn a chunk of the prize pool, but at least getting five points gets you a free spray. Here’s how it all plays out.

Europe

1st-35th: $1,800

36th-400th: $1,200

5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray

NA East

1st-25th: $1,800

26th-250th: $1,200

5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray

NA West

1st-15th: $1,800

16th-95th: $1,200

5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray

Brazil

1st-15th: $1,800

16th-95th: $1,200

5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray

Asia

1st-10th: $1,800

11th-45th: $1,200

5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray

OCE

1st-10th: $1,800

11th-45th: $1,200

5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray

Middle East

1st-10th: $1,800

11th-45th: $1,200

5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray

As you can see, pretty much anybody who plays should be able to get their hands on the spray because all you’ll have to do is wipe a squad to get it.

Let’s take a look at the format.

Frosty Frenzy Format

Day 1 (Sessions 1 and 2)

Placement

Victory Royale: 30 Points

2nd: 25 Points

3rd: 20 Points

4th: 15 Points

5th: 10 Points

6th-10th: 5 Points

11th-20th: 2 Points

Each Elimination: 2 Points

____________________________

Day 2 (Sessions 3 and 4)

Placement

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 20 Points

3rd: 16 Points

4th: 14 Points

5th: 13 Points

6th: 12 Points

7th: 11 Points

8th: 10 Points

9th: 9 Points

10th: 8 Points

11th: 7 Points

12th: 6 Points

13th: 5 Points

14th 4 Points

15th: 3 Points

16th: 2 Points

17th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Things change up a little bit on the second day, notably with eliminations being worth left and placements being more valued.

It’s definitely shaping up to be a fun tournament to play in and watch, so make sure you get your team and see what you can do!

