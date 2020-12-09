How to Play in Fortnite Frosty Frenzy: Date, Prizes, Rules & More

The first big tournament of Fortnite Season 5 is here with the Frosty Frenzy and it’s all players a taste of what to expect from the competitions.
The Frosty Frenzy will be a Trios tournament, similar to the direction Epic is going with the Season 5 FNCS and in 2021 in general.
This means that you’ll need yourself and two other friends in order to compete here. It’s a two-day event over the weekend of December 12 and 13, so you’ll need to make sure your schedule is clear if you want the chance to win anything.
Even if you aren’t the greatest player in the world, there’s still a decent chance that you’ll be able to compete and get your hands on a free spray at least.
What Time is It?
Gear up for this weekend.
Fight in the Frosty Frenzy Tournament for a chance to earn a share of the $5,000,000 prize pool!
Featuring a $5 million prize pool, a question we’re sure many of you have is when exactly will this even kick off?
According to the official rules, here’s when you’ll be able to play, but you’ll still need to check the in-game Compete tab for the official times.
- December 11: Sessions 1 and 2 [Middle East]
- December 12: Sessions 3 and 4 [Middle East]
- December 12: Sessions 1 and 2 [All Regions Except Middle East]
- December 13: Sessions 3 and 4 [All Regions Except Middle East]
The first session is all about qualifying for the next, as the top 500 teams from NAE, NAW, EU and BR regions and the top 250 teams from OCE, Asia, and ME regions will all advance from the first set to the next.
From there, even fewer players get a chance to earn a chunk of the prize pool, but at least getting five points gets you a free spray. Here’s how it all plays out.
Europe
- 1st-35th: $1,800
- 36th-400th: $1,200
- 5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray
NA East
- 1st-25th: $1,800
- 26th-250th: $1,200
- 5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray
NA West
- 1st-15th: $1,800
- 16th-95th: $1,200
- 5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray
Brazil
- 1st-15th: $1,800
- 16th-95th: $1,200
- 5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray
Asia
- 1st-10th: $1,800
- 11th-45th: $1,200
- 5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray
OCE
- 1st-10th: $1,800
- 11th-45th: $1,200
- 5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray
Middle East
- 1st-10th: $1,800
- 11th-45th: $1,200
- 5 Points Earned: “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray
As you can see, pretty much anybody who plays should be able to get their hands on the spray because all you’ll have to do is wipe a squad to get it.
Let’s take a look at the format.
Frosty Frenzy Format
Day 1 (Sessions 1 and 2)
Placement
Victory Royale: 30 Points
2nd: 25 Points
3rd: 20 Points
4th: 15 Points
5th: 10 Points
6th-10th: 5 Points
11th-20th: 2 Points
Each Elimination: 2 Points
____________________________
Day 2 (Sessions 3 and 4)
Placement
Victory Royale: 25 Points
2nd: 20 Points
3rd: 16 Points
4th: 14 Points
5th: 13 Points
6th: 12 Points
7th: 11 Points
8th: 10 Points
9th: 9 Points
10th: 8 Points
11th: 7 Points
12th: 6 Points
13th: 5 Points
14th 4 Points
15th: 3 Points
16th: 2 Points
17th: 1 Point
Each Elimination: 1 Point
Things change up a little bit on the second day, notably with eliminations being worth left and placements being more valued.
It’s definitely shaping up to be a fun tournament to play in and watch, so make sure you get your team and see what you can do!
