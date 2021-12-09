How to Unlock Fortnite Marcus Fenix Matte Black Style

The collaborations are coming in hot so far in Fortnite Chapter 3, and if you’re a fan of the Gears of War franchise, then you’re going to love the latest one.

Beginning December 9, Marcus Fenix and Kate Diaz from the GoW franchise will be hitting the Fortnite Item Shop, so whether you’re a fan of the game’s first trilogy or the second, you’ll find something to like here.

Since this is one of Microsoft’s marquee franchises, there will be a special reward for those of you who play on Xbox, notably the new consoles Xbox Series X|S. Like Master Chief before him, Marcus Fenix will have a special cosmetic available.

Matte Black Style

Also similar to Master Chief, the second style will be a Matte Black skin, which means if you’re a fan of the all-black look, then you’ll want this one. The only thing you have to do to unlock it is play a match on the current generation of consoles, which means Xbox One players shouldn’t be able to get it.

We know that while there was a restriction like this in place for Master Chief and Kratos for PlayStation, it didn’t exactly work for everybody. The Fortnite Blog says you have to play a match, but you might just unlock it by purchasing the skin.

“When you play a match on Xbox Series X|S after purchasing the Marcus Fenix Outfit, you’ll unlock the Outfit’s Matte Black Style — a memento of his Xbox history,” says the blog.

This does mean you’ll have to buy the bundle when it’s available, but you’ll get a skin that not everybody else will have unless they have the new Xbox consoles.

It’s a nice little bonus for those of you who are are early adopters to the new consoles, but it’s far from a game-changer. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a younger version of Marcus Fenix available as a skin, so you get how he looks in Gears 5.

More Cosmetics to Go Around

If you’re a fan of cosmetics outside of skins, that will also be available as part of this bundle.

We have a glider, two back bling, and several pickaxes available as well. Here’s a description of all of them:

Sonic Resonator Back Bling (sold with the Marcus Fenix Outfit) – Created by the Coalition of Ordered Governments to map the underground tunnels of Sera.

(sold with the Marcus Fenix Outfit) – Created by the Coalition of Ordered Governments to map the underground tunnels of Sera. Reyna’s Pendant Back Bling (sold with the Kait Diaz Outfit) – Family heirloom with mysterious origins.

(sold with the Kait Diaz Outfit) – Family heirloom with mysterious origins. Breaker Mace Pickaxe – Locust Shell fragments affixed to a motorized rotating rod.

– Locust Shell fragments affixed to a motorized rotating rod. Thumper Pickaxe – Previously used to call Seeders to the surface.

– Previously used to call Seeders to the surface. Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe – Originally made for cutting Rockworm meat and also cutting down the COG.

– Originally made for cutting Rockworm meat and also cutting down the COG. Skiff Glider – Take in the elements with this fast, wind-powered, land vehicle (turned Glider).

All of this will arrive in the Item Shop the night of December 9. If you’re on the fence about any of the cosmetics, you’ll likely have plenty of time to decide if they’re right for you because they’ll likely be hanging out for a while.

