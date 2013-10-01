Warren Wilhelm, Bill De Blasio’s Father: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Today the democratic mayoral candidate for New York City Bill De Blasio released a statement the his father, Warren Wilhelm, had killed himself in 1979. In July of that year, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Wilhelm parked his car in front of the Rocky River Motel in New Milford, Connecticut, and shot himself.
This is the first time De Blasio, who has talked very little about his estranged father, has mentioned how he died.
Here is what you need to know:
1. He Served and Was Injured in WWII
The New York Post published today that Wilhelm served in the military during World War II and fought in the Battle of Okinawa, often considered one of the most violent battles of the war.
In the battle, Wilhelm reportedly lost part of his leg and suffered severe psychological damage from which he would never recover.
2. He was an Alcoholic Estranged From a Son
Speaking in June to the New York Daily News, De Blasio opened up about his father’s alcoholism, and their strained relationship, but never mentioned his death:
It was like every time I saw him, he was drunk, and it was just a reality. He had these demons that he couldn’t beat.
De Blasio also made it clear that from the age of 7, he knew that things “were breaking apart.”
The New York Post also reported that De Blasio said on WBGO-FM:
I think honestly, as we now know about veterans who return, [he] was going through physically and mentally a lot from that point on. And by the time I came along in the beginning of the 60s, he was unfortunately in a downward spiral.
3. Bill Changed His Name
Given his estrangement from his father at a young age, De Blasio felt a strong attachment to his mother’s side of the family, the De Blasio family.
The New York Post reports that New York City mayoral candidate first changed his name from Warren Wilhelm Jr., to Warren De Blasio-Wilhelm, and finally to Bill De Blasio.
4. The New York Post ‘Broke’ the Story
The New York Post has garnered some controversy in their reporting of the story and its branding as “exclusive content.”
The story has also been criticized as morbid and irrelevant.
5. De Blasio Released a Statement
Although De Blasio refused to give a comment on the story to the New York Post, he did release the following statement:
While this has been a private part of my family’s life, it is now clear a media story will soon emerge. My father tragically ended his life while battling terminal cancer in 1979
2 Comments
Our parents’ history is EXTREMELY important, and to believe otherwise is stupid and ignorant. How they lived and died plays a part in our personality and how we adapt to life and its problems. It is imperative that we all know our family history and how it all factors in with what and who we are. The Mayor was extremely fortunate, in that he had a ‘village’ to stand in for his father who was ill.
Senior had demons and junior has demons and all God’s children have demons but very few face their demons by erasing their father’s name and thereby abandoning dishonoring his own. Bill de Blasio is now more than ever Warren Wilhelm, Jr..