Isaias De Jesus Valencia: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A standoff between authorities and an armed suspect resulted in one officer’s death and the wounding of another in Pomona, California, located approximately 30 miles outsides of Los Angeles.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Isaias De Jesus Valencia, who was arrested Saturday afternoon following an approximate 15-hour standoff, ABC 7 reported.

The suspect barricaded himself inside of an apartment building after allegedly fatally shooting 30-year-old Pomona Police Officer Gregory Casillas, authorities reported.

A neighbor and friend who spoke with Heavy described Valencia, of Pomona, as someone who fed the homeless, and as a man “who would do anything to help anyone.” He said the suspect served in the military, and believes the tragedy could’ve been prevented with the right mental health programs in place.

Valencia was booked on suspicion of murder of a police officer and attempted murder of other officers. He is being held on $1 million bail, according to court records.

1. He Allegedly Shot 2 Officers, Killing 1

Stand-off over suspect in custody. One Pomona Police Officer shot & killed and one injured in an apparent shootout with barricaded suspect inside an apartment at Phillips and Palomares. @latimes @latimesphotos @LANow pic.twitter.com/aOKSTfZMyI — Irfan Khan عرفان (@latfoto) March 10, 2018

Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri provided the public with updates on the standoff situation throughout Friday evening and Saturday.

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

“It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive,” the chief tweeted at 3:34 a.m. PST. “The second officer is in stable condition.”

The second officer has not been identified, and was undergoing surgery Saturday.

On September 7, 2017 the chief welcomed Casillas as the “newest Pomona Police Officer” via Facebook:

“Your newest Pomona Police Officer, Greg Casillas, graduated San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Academy Class #207 tonight. Congrats and welcome aboard!”

2. He Was Barricaded Inside of an Apartment Building Since Friday Evening

According to Capt. Christopher Bergner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the standoff began as a police pursuit and officers chased the suspect after he ran into an apartment complex.

2 Pomona officers have been shot, scene still active. SWAT on scene. I’ll provide a better update soon. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

“The suspect ran into an apartment complex and the officers gave chase,” Bergner stated at a press conference. “As he barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers attempted to contact him. He then began firing through the door, striking the two officers.”

3. A Neighbor Said He Served in the Military & Was in ‘Extreme Need of Mental Health Care’

Heavy spoke with a friend and neighbor of Valencia who said the man had nothing against police officers or the government, adding that he was in “extreme need of mental healthcare.”

“He was a generous father and family man,” Amos Young Jr. told Heavy.

Young continued:

It is an extremely tough time for his family, our family, our community and law enforcement across the nation. Isaias’ family are long, longtime community stakeholders in Pomona. They are a family who have put their children through our public school system. Isaias Valencia fought for our country and for the United States Army. He is a man who would ride his bike or drive his car down Pomona street, and while hurting himself he would reach out a hand to give funds to someone who needed it. He was a young man who had a disconnect following his return from the military. And a lack of services being offered in Pomona in particular…which he had to trust and understand were there to help him,not to hold him back. He had the mindset that he had to just deal with the problems himself. There was poverty, a lack of access to programs, a lack of access to a support system outside of his family. With the right programs, this could have been prevented. He was well-known for being a giver. To me he did not have anything against the police officers…in his mind he was fighting for his life. He saw demons. He was not anti-police and he was not anti-government. He fed the homeless, that’s the kind of person that he was.

Young prayed with Valencia’s family Saturday night, and expressed that this has been and will continue to be a very dark time for all affected, including the suspect, his family, the officer killed and the community.

4. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Joined In a Procession for the Late Officer

Multiple law enforcement agencies escorted the body of Casillas to the Los Angeles coroner’s office.

Another hero gone too soon. These tragedies are occurring too often, and the pains of sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with the @PomonaPD today. https://t.co/l4LwuO36lz — Chief Charlie Beck (@LAPDChiefBeck) March 10, 2018

“Another hero gone too soon,” LAPD Chief Charlie Beck tweeted. “These tragedies are occurring too often, and the pains of sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with the @PomonaPD today.”

5. The Crime Rate in Pomona is 24% Higher Than the National Average

According to areavibtes.com, the crime rate in Pomona is 24% higher than that of the national United States average.

