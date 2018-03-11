OJ Simpson Interview 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the FOX Special Online

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? airs tonight, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Fox network. The special features rediscovered recordings from an interview between Judith Regan and OJ Simpson. In the interview, Simpson shares “a hypothetical account of what happened on the night his ex-wife and her friend were brutally slain.” Journalist Soledad O’Brien is hosting the special and the official Fox synopsis of the special event states that, “In 2006, O.J. Simpson sat down with noted publisher, producer and host Judith Regan for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview, in which Simpson gives a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered. During their conversation, Simpson, in his own words, offers a detailed – and disturbing – description of what might have happened on that fateful night of June 12, 1994. For over a decade, the tapes of that infamous interview were lost – until now. Simpson’s explosive words finally will be heard, as he answers the questions that gripped a nation during the notorious ‘Trial of the Century.'”

Tonight’s special will reportedly air with limited commercials and it will feature public service announcements about domestic violence awareness as well. Journalist O’Brien will be joined by a group of analysts who will discuss the Simpson interview, giving their opinions on this “shocking, never-before-seen footage.”