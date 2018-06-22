AJ Baker, Governor Baker’s Son, Accused of Sexual Assault

AJ Baker, the son of Massachusetts’ Governor Charlie Baker, has been accused of sexual assaulting a woman on a JetBlue flight. CBS Boston broke the story on June 22 that Andrew Baker, known as AJ, is being accused of repeatedly touching a woman on board a plane. A. was sitting beside the woman, according to the report, and because of her complaints, staff on the flight moved her to another seat. The incident occurred on June 20.

JetBlue issued a statement to the CBS affiliate saying, “On June 20, the crew of flight 1345 were notified of an incident between customers shortly before landing in Boston. The aircraft landed at approximately 11 p.m. local time where it was met by local authorities.”

No charges have been brought against AJ. with a spokesperson for the governor saying it was a “personal matter.” Baker’s attorney, Roberto Braceras, said in a statement to CBS Boston, “Andrew is fully cooperating and is looking forward to the resolution of this matter.”

According to his LinkedIn page, AJ is the performance marketing manager at WHOOP, a gym franchise. Previously, AJ Baker worked in business development at Allen & Gerritsen. While in school, AJ was a marketing intern for the New England Patriots. AJ is a graduate of Union College in upstate New York where he studied political science and government with a minor in sociology. During his time at the school, AJ was the president of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity as well as captain of the school’s football team.

AJ’s profile on Union College’s official website says that he played as a wide receiver for the school’s team. The bio refers to him as a “leader” and says that he is a “great route runner.” In 2015, AJ won The Chris Schmid “Pay it Forward” Award during the 18th Annual John Speer Union College Football Banquet.

On his MaxPreps page, AJ says that he attended Swampscott High School in Swampscott, Massachusetts. AJ graduated from the school in 2012. His final game in his senior year was covered by the Swampscott Patch, where AJ’s career at the school was described as “great.” At the stage, AJ’s brother, Charlie Junior, was just finishing his football career at Denison University in Ohio, according to Wicked Local. Charlie was also a president of frat, Sigma Chi, during his college life. In the Wicked Local piece, Charlie had some advice for this brother, “I told A.J. to expect to work his butt off, and to never give up no matter how hard it gets. There are times you think ‘screw this, it’s too much work, I’m not getting the recognition I deserve,’ but I told him to keep doing it and it’ll all be worth it.”