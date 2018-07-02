California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now (July 2)

Fires are still a major problem in California, with the greatest issue right now being the County Fire (previously called the Guinda Fire) in Yolo County. But there are also quite a few additional fires that you’ll want to keep an eye on today. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located. Read on for more details.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California right now, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.

List of Active Fires in California as of July 2

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE.

Canyon Fire

CAL FIRE has been assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire, which is located north of Lake Piru in Los Angeles County. It’s unclear what the current status for this fire is.

Cherry Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting Klamath National Forest with this fire, which is located near Cherry Maple Road Klamath River, northwest of Yreka. The fire is 63 acres and 90 percent contained.

Creek Fire

#CreekFire [update] off Clear Creek Rd & American Rd, west of Redding (Shasta County) remains 1678 acres & 97% contained. https://t.co/Xs5H6xkQcV pic.twitter.com/QhRI9LwItI — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 2, 2018

This fire is 1,678 acres and 97 percent contained. It’s located off Clear Creek Road and American Road, west of Redding in Shasta County.

Flat Fire

#FlatFire [update] near Reading Creek Rd SE of Douglas City (Trinity County) is now 300 acres and 60% contained. — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) July 2, 2018

This fire is, near Redding Creek Rd. southeast of Douglas City in Trinity County, is 300 acres and 60 percent contained.

Lane Fire

The Lane Fire is 3,716 acres and 96 percent contained. This one is nearly fully contained, located off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County.)

L.ions Fire

This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 3,300 acres with 7 percent containment. Winds are expected to shift tonight and become gusty. This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb: “The following National Forest System Trails have been temporarily closed: Sierra National Forest Trails No. 26E01 (Mammoth Trail) to the Inyo NF Boundary, 26E14, 26E56, and 26E46 from the Inyo NF boundary. Inyo NF trail closures include 26E01 from the Sierra NF to 2601 junction, and 2601 from the boundary of the Inyo NF and Devils Postpile National Monument (King Creek Trail).”

Llano Fire

#LlanoFire [final] Some resources being released. The rest remain at scene mopping up. Vegetation fire mapped at 7 acres. pic.twitter.com/8HlPmuRBMY — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 29, 2018

This seven acre fire is located at Llano Seco Ranch, south of Chico in Butte County. It’s been updated as a “final report” with anticipation of being fully contained.

Pawnee Fire

ICYMI: Sunday's fight to keep the #PawneeFire north of Highway 20 in Lake County. #CaliforniaWildfires https://t.co/ezSdqmPAt8 — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) July 2, 2018

The Pawnee Fire is located off Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County. It’s 14,700 acres and 75 percent contained. Evacuations are still in effect and 50 structures are threatened. Twenty-two structures were destroyed. A mandatory evacuation is still in effect for the Double Eagle subdivision. Evacuation advisories have been issued for “the area between Highway 20 and Morgan Valley Road and from Sky High Ridge Road and the county line,” per CAL FIRE.

Petersburg Fire

#PetersburgFire #CAKNF now 20% contained at 350 acres. As of this morning, crews are 1/2 mile from completing line around the fire. The plan for today is to continue building fire line and securing the fire. Per InciWeb pic.twitter.com/EuqGSXnH5N — CIIMT1 (@Info_CIIMT1) July 2, 2018

This fire is 350 acres and located three miles south of Petersburg station. It started on July 1. An evacuation order is in effect for Lakeview Ranch and Glacier View Ranch. The evacuation order for Big Flat was downgraded to a warning. The fire is 20 percent contained.

Upper Colony Fire

#UpperColonyFire Stats Final Update

1,202 Acres

Personnel: 257

Percent Contained: 100%

Contained: 23 June 2018

Structures Destroyed: 0

Command was passed from Sierra Front Team 2 back to Carson City BLM. Great Job Folks! — NVFireTower (@NVFireTower) June 24, 2018

This fire is located off Upper Colony Road, Smith Valley, East of Highway 395 in Nevada. It’s not a California fire, but close enough that CAL FIRE is listing it on its map. However, recent reports indicate the fire is now fully contained.

Waverly Fire

#WaverlyFire [final] off North Waverly Road and North Shelton Road, East of Linden, (San Joaquin County) is now 100% Contained at 12,300. https://t.co/t3ytTKa6qm pic.twitter.com/kCsPcImaF6 — QuakeFactor (@QuakeFactor) July 2, 2018

This fire was 12,000 acres a few days ago but has now been changed to inactive and is 100 percent contained.

Yolo County Fire (Guinda Fire / County Fire)

Current #CountyFire boundaries can be seen here, zoom in https://t.co/QBDQ5opBDg — UCDavis Natural Reserves (@UCDavisReserves) July 2, 2018

A new fire broke out in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon, Press Democrat reported. It is in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County. This fire quickly grew to 1,000 acres in just a few hours, burning south of Guinda near County Road 63, about seven miles north of Cache Creek Casino, the Press Democrat has shared. The fire was originally called the Guinda Fire and was later renamed the County Fire. As of Monday morning, the fire had quickly grown to 44,500 acres and was 3 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations were issued in the following areas, according to CAL FIRE:

North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters.

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road

Evacuation Advisory:

North of Quail Canyon Road

South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

Smoke from this fire was visible in Sonoma County.

This is a developing story.