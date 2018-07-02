California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now (July 2)

Fires are still a major problem in California, with the greatest issue right now being the County Fire (previously called the Guinda Fire) in Yolo County. But there are also quite a few additional fires that you’ll want to keep an eye on today. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located. Read on for more details.
General Map of California Fires
This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California right now, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.
The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.
List of Active Fires in California as of July 2
Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE.
Canyon Fire
CAL FIRE has been assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire, which is located north of Lake Piru in Los Angeles County. It’s unclear what the current status for this fire is.
Cherry Fire
CAL FIRE is assisting Klamath National Forest with this fire, which is located near Cherry Maple Road Klamath River, northwest of Yreka. The fire is 63 acres and 90 percent contained.
Creek Fire
This fire is 1,678 acres and 97 percent contained. It’s located off Clear Creek Road and American Road, west of Redding in Shasta County.
Flat Fire
This fire is, near Redding Creek Rd. southeast of Douglas City in Trinity County, is 300 acres and 60 percent contained.
Lane Fire
The Lane Fire is 3,716 acres and 96 percent contained. This one is nearly fully contained, located off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County.)
L.ions Fire
This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 3,300 acres with 7 percent containment. Winds are expected to shift tonight and become gusty. This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb: “The following National Forest System Trails have been temporarily closed: Sierra National Forest Trails No. 26E01 (Mammoth Trail) to the Inyo NF Boundary, 26E14, 26E56, and 26E46 from the Inyo NF boundary. Inyo NF trail closures include 26E01 from the Sierra NF to 2601 junction, and 2601 from the boundary of the Inyo NF and Devils Postpile National Monument (King Creek Trail).”
Llano Fire
This seven acre fire is located at Llano Seco Ranch, south of Chico in Butte County. It’s been updated as a “final report” with anticipation of being fully contained.
Pawnee Fire
The Pawnee Fire is located off Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County. It’s 14,700 acres and 75 percent contained. Evacuations are still in effect and 50 structures are threatened. Twenty-two structures were destroyed. A mandatory evacuation is still in effect for the Double Eagle subdivision. Evacuation advisories have been issued for “the area between Highway 20 and Morgan Valley Road and from Sky High Ridge Road and the county line,” per CAL FIRE.
Petersburg Fire
This fire is 350 acres and located three miles south of Petersburg station. It started on July 1. An evacuation order is in effect for Lakeview Ranch and Glacier View Ranch. The evacuation order for Big Flat was downgraded to a warning. The fire is 20 percent contained.
Upper Colony Fire
This fire is located off Upper Colony Road, Smith Valley, East of Highway 395 in Nevada. It’s not a California fire, but close enough that CAL FIRE is listing it on its map. However, recent reports indicate the fire is now fully contained.
Waverly Fire
This fire was 12,000 acres a few days ago but has now been changed to inactive and is 100 percent contained.
Yolo County Fire (Guinda Fire / County Fire)
A new fire broke out in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon, Press Democrat reported. It is in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County. This fire quickly grew to 1,000 acres in just a few hours, burning south of Guinda near County Road 63, about seven miles north of Cache Creek Casino, the Press Democrat has shared. The fire was originally called the Guinda Fire and was later renamed the County Fire. As of Monday morning, the fire had quickly grown to 44,500 acres and was 3 percent contained.
Mandatory evacuations were issued in the following areas, according to CAL FIRE:
- North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters.
- South of County Road 23
- East of Berryessa Knoxville Road
- Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road
- Evacuation Advisory:
- North of Quail Canyon Road
- South of Highway 128
- East of the Blue Ridge mountains
- West of Pleasant Valley Road
Smoke from this fire was visible in Sonoma County.
This is a developing story.